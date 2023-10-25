President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's commitment to providing tech support to university students promised during the May 14 elections, is set to benefit Turkish students starting from Nov. 1, as officially announced in the Official Gazette Wednesday.

The one-time technological device support and one-year internet support will be provided to each higher education student who is a citizen of the Republic of Türkiye, excluding open education students who are under the age of 26 as of the date of purchase.

Each eligible student will receive up to TL 5,500 in support for mobile phones and computers with a market value not exceeding TL 9,500. This support represents approximately 44.4% of the market price for mobile phones and 16.7% for computers.

Second-hand device purchases will be excluded from the support scope.

Students would also receive a free monthly data quota of 10 GB for 12 months, available through their preferred mobile network operator. Implementation details for these support programs will be determined by relevant ministries.

Internet support can be used with a line registered under the name of the relevant student.

"The mobile phone devices acquired through this support must be exclusively used by the beneficiary for at least two years following the date of support receipt.

Suppose any violations of the specified conditions or irregular usage of the support are identified. In that case, the supported amount will be reclaimed from the beneficiary with interest, calculated based on the delay interest rate defined in Article 51 of the 'Law on the Collection Procedure of Public Receivables,' dated 21/7/1953 and numbered 6183, starting from the payment date."

The support provided within the scope of the decision will be covered by the funds allocated for this purpose to the Ministry of Youth and Sports budget.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports will determine the procedures and principles regarding the implementation by taking the opinions of the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, the Ministry of Industry and Technology, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, the Strategy and Budget Directorate and the Council of Higher Education.