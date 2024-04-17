The Family and Social Services Ministry in Türkiye seeks to support the family as an institution and marriage with a new premarriage education program.

The new program, launched by the ministry, will provide young couples with an education program that includes the basics about being a family after their wedding and provides financial support to those who want to start a family with the Family and Youth Fund.

According to data from the European Statistical Office, Türkiye has the highest marriage rate compared to EU countries. According to data, Türkiye also ranks third with a divorce rate of 2.1 per thousand in 2022.

One area that the training program experts will focus on is communication between couples to ensure that marriages that start with love don't end in divorce, minimize problems caused by a lack of awareness, and step into parenthood with consciousness.

In addition, the training program covers other life skills in marriage, such as health and family law.

Kevser Yüzbaşı and Mehmet Mustafa Kılıç, the first couple from Türkiye's Kahramanmaraş to apply for the marriage loan, whose applications started on Feb. 15, will be among the couples participating in the training. The marriage training of the young couple, whose wedding will take place in mid-April, will start after the wedding.

The young couple invited the Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, who congratulated them by phone for being the first couple to apply, to their wedding and they are keenly awaiting Minister Göktaş to attend their wedding.