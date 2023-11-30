The head of the Higher Education Council (YÖK) Erol Özvar revealed plans to implement new artificial intelligence-focused programs in universities for the forthcoming 2024-25 academic year Wednesday.

"Our universities will begin to provide competence in this field to our students through these programs," Özvar declared on Nov. 29 during the inauguration ceremony of a neuroscientific research center (NÖROM) in the capital of Ankara, a collaborative effort between Gazi University, Ankara University and Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ).

The center is designed to acquire neuroscience data, develop neurotechnological solutions and establish a comprehensive neuroscience ecosystem.

Özvar highlighted the interdisciplinary nature of NÖROM's research, emphasizing its potential to accelerate advancements in artificial intelligence.

"In this regard, I would like to share that NÖROM's activities coincide with YÖK's artificial intelligence vision, and I wholeheartedly believe that our center will make significant contributions to our artificial intelligence studies," stated Özvar.

The president of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK), Hasan Mandal, also present at the ceremony, expressed optimism about the center's potential to address future challenges through innovative approaches.

"I think this is one of the most pioneering initiatives that can be transformed into a research infrastructure... through a process to be carried out by YÖK, the Education Ministry and TÜBİTAK," he remarked.