Turkish teachers in earthquake-hit areas, despite some being survivors of the disaster themselves, are making sure no one is left behind by ensuring young students' education continues.

School buildings were also affected in the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes that hit Türkiye's southern region, killing over 45,000 people, and educational institutions were closed nationwide for over two weeks.

While many learning centers have since reopened, lessons are also continuing in tent schools set up by volunteers and authorities in the quake-hit zone.

Hatice Kubra Kurt, a Turkish language and literature teacher in Gaziantep's Islahiye district, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that classes for the quake survivors continue in tent cities or makeshift housing.

"We are locals and reside in Islahiye. Like everyone else in this city we are living in tents ... Being with children is therefore psychologically healthy for us, we are bandaging each other's wounds," she said.

Kurt said elementary school classes begin in the morning and middle school in the afternoon.

"Here, we do our best to interact with them one on one. They are currently having trouble concentrating since the children have already been impacted by the earthquakes. We began with higher activity levels to help kids concentrate as much as possible and then we tried to concentrate on our lessons so they could go back to their regular lives at school with repeated lessons," she said.

"Many people offered both financial and moral help. Many people come here voluntarily to work. They assist us. This is how things are currently developing. Children cannot fully comprehend the scenario because we are somewhat crowded at the same time. We're undergoing a process," Kurt added.

She said every day is not the same and the number of students varies, but no one is forced to join the classes.

"They want to attend classes as well as the events taking place outdoors. They voluntarily arrive and leave, we can't find them and we can't force them," she said.

"Given that we are in a tent city, we can't find who lives where. We can't communicate with the parents ... When they arrive, we open our doors, and head back to our tent homes after school is over."

Another teacher Erol Öztaş, 45, who survived the 1999 earthquake in Gölcük, also joined relief processes in the region as a coordinator of teams of volunteers aiming to address all the needs of people affected by the earthquake. Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) Thursday Öztaş said he lost friends, relatives and acquaintances during the earthquake but that through unity and inclusiveness of citizens, wounds are being healed.

A principal of a primary school who survived five earthquakes helps as volunteers in tents set up in Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye, March 2, 2023. (AA Photo)

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakır, Elaziğ, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Şanliurfa, affecting more than 13 million people.