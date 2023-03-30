Bayram Ali Ersoy, head of the country's Assessment, Selection and Placement Center (ÖSYM), said Thursday that the nationwide Higher Education Institutions Exam (YKS) will also be held in four earthquake-hit provinces in southeastern Türkiye. The announcement comes after a detailed investigation in the region and a revision of a previous decision to not conduct the exam in Hatay, Malatya, Kahramanmaraş and Adıyaman.

Noting that the structures in the region after the powerful twin earthquakes were heavily damaged, Ersoy pointed out that an earlier decision by the ÖSYM not to conduct the exam in the zone affected by the earthquakes was made so studies on the safety of the buildings could be carried out.

Adding that the opportunity to take the exam in any province of Türkiye is being offered to the students from the earthquake-hit areas, Ersoy said: "Following the resumption of education by the Ministry of National Education in the region and the detailed examination we made as ÖSYM, we decided to hold the exam again in four provinces in the earthquake zone. Our goal is for students living in the region to take the exams without any security-related issues."

Ersoy also noted if there is a demand above the capacity in the region, those who want will be able to take the exam anywhere in Türkiye on the weekend of June 17-18, as announced earlier.

"We will conduct the YKS, which will be taken by approximately 3.5 million candidates, in the provinces of Hatay, Malatya, Kahramanmaraş and Adıyaman. There was a great demand from individuals living in the region to take the exam in their own provinces,'' he said.

Explaining that the number of exam locations was increased from two to five, Ersoy noted that the student sitting for the exam can choose any site in the four provinces.

''There are a lot of applications for the exam in the earthquake region. In some regions, the applications have doubled but we are being meticulous to avoid any disruptions," Ersoy concluded.