The European University Association (EUA) held its annual meeting in Türkiye for the first time, convening over three days at Yeditepe University in Istanbul.

In his opening remarks, Yeditepe University Rector Mehmet Durman emphasized the importance of Türkiye hosting the organization.

"It offers an invaluable opportunity to welcome the European academic community to Istanbul and to reaffirm the importance of dialogue, partnership and shared responsibility in shaping the future of higher education," he said.

The conference’s 29th edition brought together more than 430 participants from 260 institutions in 41 countries, including rectors, policymakers and academics at various levels.

EUA President Joseph M. Garrell said the strong and diverse participation in the event would "significantly enrich and guide discussions."

Highlighting the significance of this year’s theme, “Inter-University Cooperation in Changing Contexts,” Garrell said, "Working together across institutions, sectors and borders in education, research and innovation is an essential part of what universities do."

He added that the conference would explore the ways to develop "inter-institutional collaboration, partnerships with the public sector, industry and other stakeholders at local, national and international levels."

The event also covered a range of topics, including the future of higher education, research and innovation initiatives and the evolving expectations of students.

The EUA annual meeting brings together European university leaders from a member institution each year to discuss major higher education issues, inform EUA policy, and network with senior peers across the continent.

Last year, the conference was hosted by the University of Latvia in Riga, under the theme of sustainability and resilience.

The EUA represents more than 900 universities across Europe and is considered a leading platform for strategic decision-making in higher education.