The Türkiye Climate School, established by the Ministry of National Education (MEB) as part of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Türkiye's Antalya, hosted a series of events Tuesday bringing together national and international experts to discuss climate education, sustainability and youth engagement.

According to a written statement from MEB, panels organized in partnership with international environmental and climate organizations highlighted the importance of sustainable education and global civil society cooperation in tackling climate change.

The panel titled “Climate Action and Sustainable Environmental Education” explored young people's proposals for addressing climate change and the importance of intergenerational cooperation.

International speakers shared field experiences and discussed strategic steps to build lasting climate awareness among future generations. Participants also examined how education can strengthen climate awareness and highlighted the role of young people and global movements in driving change.

Another panel, titled “Protecting the Future: Climate and Sustainable Living With Children,” focused on the power of effective communication in tackling climate change, children's and young people's participation in climate policymaking, disaster awareness and intergenerational responsibility.

Speakers emphasized the importance of raising awareness among younger generations about climate change, energy efficiency, zero waste, recycling and electronic waste management.

They also called for greater support for the active participation of young people in climate action, highlighting the need to equip children with the knowledge and skills to contribute to a more sustainable future.

The panel “From Sky to Earth: Climate and Sustainability in Aviation Education” examined the aviation sector's role in addressing the climate crisis.

Experts discussed monitoring carbon dioxide emissions from international aviation activities and measures to tackle emissions contributing to global warming.

The panel also highlighted environmentally friendly practices implemented in vocational and technical schools that provide education and training in aviation.

The Türkiye Climate School continued its interactive workshops and project presentations, offering activities designed to engage younger visitors in environmental protection and sustainability.

Children participated in disaster awareness games, took part in a drama activity titled “The Invisible Threads of the Ecosystem” and designed climate-friendly cities.

Projects developed by various schools to address drought, improve water efficiency and tackle climate change were also presented to visitors.

Exhibits included designs aimed at preventing erosion, protecting soil and promoting sustainable agricultural practices to combat desertification.

The initiative reflects Türkiye's broader efforts to integrate climate change and environmental sustainability into its education system, equipping students with the knowledge and skills to address environmental challenges from an early age.

Through school curricula, practical activities and student-led projects, the country aims to strengthen environmental awareness, promote sustainable lifestyles and encourage younger generations to take an active role in climate action.