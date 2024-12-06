Türkiye's performance in the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) 2023 has seen significant improvements, with the country placing second in science among Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) nations for fourth-grade students and first among all European countries. The study, conducted every four years by the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement (IEA), evaluates the math and science proficiency of fourth and eighth-grade students globally.

Türkiye has participated since 1999, and the 2023 results were released simultaneously worldwide.

According to the Ministry of Education's report on the TIMSS 2023 results, 658,172 students from 58 countries participated at the fourth-grade level, while 44 countries took part at the eighth-grade level. In Türkiye, the assessments were conducted in 282 schools with a total of 9,466 students between May 2 and May 26, 2023, with participation from fourth-grade students at 141 schools and eighth-grade students at another 141 schools.

The country's fourth-grade science scores have shown consistent growth since the TIMSS 2011 cycle. In 2023, it scored an average of 570 points, marking a 44-point increase from 2019. This performance ranked Türkiye 4th among the 58 participating countries, surpassing the international average of 494.

Among OECD countries, Türkiye's score was second, behind South Korea and improved by 13 positions from 15th place in 2019. This remarkable improvement saw Türkiye outperforming nations like the U.K., Japan, Poland, Australia, Finland, Lithuania, Sweden and Ireland, securing first place in Europe.

At the eighth-grade level, the country also demonstrated substantial progress. Its average score in science rose by 15 points from 2019, reaching 530 in 2023. This placed Türkiye seventh out of 44 countries, marking an eight-position improvement. Among OECD countries, it moved up to fifth place, outperforming nations like Sweden, Australia, the U.S., Italy, Norway and France.

In mathematics, the country's fourth-grade students achieved an average score of 553 points, a 30-point increase from 2019. This performance lifted Türkiye 15 spots in the rankings, placing it eighth among 58 countries and fourth among OECD countries. It outperformed nations such as the U.K., Poland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Latvia and Norway.

At the eighth-grade level, Türkiye's math performance continued to improve, with the country achieving a score of 509, surpassing the international average of 500. This marked an increase of 13 points from 2019, allowing it to move up seven positions to 13th overall and 10th among OECD countries.

The TIMSS 2023 results show that Türkiye not only improved its performance but also joined the ranks of countries showing the greatest progress.