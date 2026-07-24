Government support for students in Türkiye has steadily increased over the past years. While more than TL 536 million ($11.3 million) has been allocated to students to date, the Transportation Support Program, launched in December 2022, has emerged as one of the government's flagship initiatives.

Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş announced that 59,277 students benefited from the Transportation Support Program, which covers the travel expenses of students from households receiving social assistance, during the 2025-2026 academic year.

Göktaş recently announced that the program covers the intercity travel expenses of students studying in a province different from where their families reside.

She emphasized the government's continued commitment to providing every form of support to help students pursue their education more comfortably.

Underscoring the importance of ensuring equal opportunity in education, Göktaş said covering the travel expenses of students living away from their families not only eases the financial burden on households but also enables young people to continue their education without interruption.

She added that the ministry will continue to support students throughout their educational journey while further strengthening social support mechanisms.

Under the program, students from households receiving social assistance are eligible for support covering 2 round trips per year, equivalent to 4 one-way journeys.

"We increased the upper limit of our Transportation Support Program for students from households receiving social assistance to TL 1,900. Under this initiative, 59,277 students received support during the 2025-2026 academic year," Göktaş said.

According to the minister, the Transportation Support Program has benefited 158,867 students since its launch, providing more than TL 536.7 million in financial assistance between 2022 and June 2026.

She noted that applications for the program must be submitted by students or their families to the Social Assistance and Solidarity Foundation in their place of residence.