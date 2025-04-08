The International Turkic States University in the Uzbek capital Tashkent, established through a memorandum of understanding between Türkiye and Uzbekistan, officially became operational with the signing of an agreement at Türkiye’s Council of Higher Education (YÖK) on Monday.

The event marked a significant milestone in the growing academic collaboration between the two nations.

Erol Özvar, the president of YÖK, expressed his optimism about the university's potential.

"Our university will not only contribute to the development of qualified young generations but also create pioneering projects in scientific research and innovative fields, enhancing the global competitive power of the countries."

Özvar met with Odil Abdurakhmanov, head of the Social Development Department of the Presidency of Uzbekistan and chair of the Higher Education Council, leading the Uzbek delegation at the YÖK headquarters.

A Memorandum of Understanding on the Establishment of the International Turkic States University was signed during their meeting, formally launching the project.

In his speech, Özvar expressed his pleasure in hosting the Uzbek delegation and emphasized the importance of the university in the context of Türkiye and Uzbekistan’s historical ties.

Today, we are marking a historic day in the growing relations between the two countries. This university is a tangible step forward in the field of higher education," he noted.

He also highlighted the significant role of Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, whose efforts led to creating the necessary legal framework for the university through a decree signed in January.

The primary mission of the university is to produce highly qualified human resources needed by both countries, foster future leaders in science and technology, and increase cultural and academic exchanges.

"By bringing together the knowledge and expertise of Türkiye and Uzbekistan, this institution will significantly contribute to the future of both countries and boost their global competitiveness," Özvar said.

In the initial phase, the university will offer educational programs in engineering, information technology, health and agriculture in collaboration with leading Turkish universities, including Istanbul Technical University, Middle East Technical University, Hacettepe University and Ege University.

Özvar emphasized that the university would serve as an "umbrella university," cooperating with these institutions to provide internationally recognized programs and strengthening social, economic and cultural ties between Turkic states.

Abdurakhmanov expressed his gratitude for Özvar’s warm welcome and reiterated the importance of the project, noting that the university would begin its operations with faculty and programs from four prominent Turkish universities.

He further highlighted the shared civilization of the Turkic world and expressed confidence that the university would be a platform for developing new collaborative projects.

The signing of the memorandum marked the official launch of the International Turkic States University, a key step in fostering closer ties between Türkiye and Uzbekistan and contributing to the wider Turkic world’s academic and economic growth.