Türkiye's Maarif Foundation (TMV) aims to contribute to students’ development while protecting their language, culture and heritage, the president of the organization said at an iftar dinner organized in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu.

The iftar was organized at the campus of the TMV school in Mogadishu. TMV President Dr. Birol Akgün, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Mogadishu Alper Aktaş, TMV trustee board member Dr. Nevzat Şimşek, representatives of Turkish non-governmental organizations, Somalian officials, parents and other guests attended the iftar.

TMV President Dr. Birol Akgün poses with students at the Maarif school in Mogadishu, in this photo released on March 20, 2024. (AA Photo)

Noting that TMV has schools in 52 countries across the world, Akgün said Maarif schools provide a modernized education system while preserving their roots.

“We open these schools in Africa to find solutions to Africa’s problems together and we invest in the future of friendly countries like Somalia together,” Akgün said.

For his part, Ambassador Aktaş said TMV aims to touch the hearts of Somalian people through various initiatives, including charitable works.

In Somalia, Maarif schools provide education to thousands of students in the cities of Hargeisa and Mogadishu on three campuses.