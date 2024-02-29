The Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMF), the pioneer of Türkiye's network of schools across the world, has officially opened a school in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, where peace has been restored following a civil war.

The official opening ceremony of the school was attended on Wednesday by Türkiye's Ambassador to Addis Ababa Berk Baran and TMF officials.

Baran, in a statement to Anadolu Agency (AA), highlighted Türkiye's 128-year diplomatic relations with Ethiopia, stating: "We know that the contacts between the peoples date back about five centuries. We have equally close relations with all ethnic communities in this country. Therefore, we find it very meaningful that the Maarif Foundation has opened its seventh school in Ethiopia in the Tigray region.”

“We believe that this school will make a significant contribution to the region's recovery after the civil war."

TMF board member Mehmet Özkan noted that they officially opened the International Maarif Schools Mekele Branch under the TMF's Ethiopia Representation.

Stating that the TMF started its first activities in Ethiopia with the mission of raising good people in 2018, Özkan said that the first branch of Ethiopia International Maarif Schools was opened in Harar in 2019. He also mentioned that various widespread education activities, including Turkish language education, were carried out with the Harar Cultural Center opened in 2019.

Özkan said, "A total of 821 students and 106 staff members are continuing their education and training activities at the Mekele School.”

“Ethiopia International Maarif Schools continue their contributions to the Ethiopian society, economy and education sector with their 3,430 students and 720 staff members in seven campuses in four different regions."