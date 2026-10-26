The new edition of the “Bookworm” project by the Türkiye Youth Foundation (TÜGVA), which aims to encourage middle school-age children to read, was launched Monday in the southern city of Gaziantep.

The ninth edition was unveiled at an event at Mavera Congress and Arts Center at Gaziantep University. Among those attending were Necmettin Bilal Erdoğan, a member of the foundation’s High Advisory Board; TÜGVA President Ibrahim Beşinci, Justice and Development Party (AK Party) deputy parliamentary group chair and Gaziantep lawmaker Abdülhamit Gül, Gaziantep Governor Kemal Çeber, Gaziantep Mayor Fatma Şahin; Şahinbey Mayor Mehmet Tahmazoğlu, Şehitkamil Mayor Umut Yılmaz, Gaziantep University Rector professor Sait Mesut Doğan; and Hasan Kalyoncu University Rector professor Gül Rengi Küçükerdoğan, along with representatives of civil society organizations and a large number of middle school students.

TÜGVA received a record 358,000 applications for the project last year and aims to reach at least 450,000 students this year.

The foundation has selected three books for students in each of grades five, six, seven and eight. After reading their three selected books, students will take a 20-question quiz following the application deadline of Feb. 14, 2027. The exam will be held Feb. 21.

Students can apply through the website tugva.org. The top four contestants will receive cash prizes of TL 250,000 ($5,023.82), TL 125,000, TL 100,000 and TL 75,000, respectively. The next 50 winners will also receive cash prizes. Consultants of the students who finish in the top four will receive cash awards in the same amounts as the students they advise.

The books selected for the students include "Akika and Sahara," a children’s book about the Prophet Muhammad, "Journey of the Philosopher Without a Scarf," "Mysterious Pit," "Those Who Impressed Youth" and "On the Way Back."

Speaking at the launch, Bilal Erdoğan said developing a reading habit provides significant advantages both in school and in social life.

“We launched our Bookworm project so that you can develop a reading habit without delay. Dear children, reading strengthens your ability to express yourselves. It makes it easier for you to understand others. It gives you an advantage in the (high school exam, university exam) and other exams. Reading also allows you to set sail for a new world. You embark on a journey into the magical world of stories and fairy tales. It also helps you make new friends,” he said.

Erdoğan also highlighted LALA, an audiobook app developed by TÜGVA.

A view of students attending the event. (Courtesy of TÜGVA)

“You can also listen to our books in audio format through the LALA app. If you say, ‘I haven’t developed a reading habit yet, and I find it difficult to hold a book and read it with my eyes,’ then you can listen to these books through the LALA audiobook app,” he said.

“As you develop a reading habit, you will become smarter, more successful and happier young people. That is what your elders expect of you, because you are the ones who will build this country’s future. If we want to become a greater country, we need to work harder, read more, and learn about both our identity and our history.

“But does it end with Bookworm? Will you have nothing to do during the summer? Every summer, you will also take part in TÜGVA’s Summer Schools. Why? So you can spend your summer in a more fun and enjoyable way, friends,” he said.

Erdoğan told the young audience that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan loves children, especially those who read books. He also recalled the slogan the president often writes on classroom boards during school visits: “Read, think, implement and conclude.”

“Young people, you will spend time with your friends, your companions and your families. But you should always keep in mind that TÜGVA will stand alongside you on your journey toward realizing your dreams,” he said.

TÜGVA President Ibrahim Beşinci speaks at the event, Gaziantep, Türkiye, Oct. 26, 2026. (Courtesy of TÜGVA)

Speaking at the launch, TÜGVA President Ibrahim Beşinci said: “Our hope is that the call we make here will spread a passion for reading and ideas throughout Türkiye. Last year, 358,000 young people took part in our Bookworm project. Our target for this year is 450,000.

“The issue is not simply about having a generation with diplomas, but about raising a generation that produces ideas. We want young people who do not merely follow the agenda, but can interpret it and change it when necessary. One of the most important ways to achieve this is by developing a reading habit. Through this project, we want to ensure that there is no home without a book.”