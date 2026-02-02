A new center promoting Arabic language education was inaugurated Monday at Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, a leading Emirati figure known for her work in women’s empowerment, education, and family development in the United Arab Emirates.

The Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Centre for Teaching Arabic Language Education was launched through cooperation between the United Arab Emirates University and Ibn Haldun University. The initiative seeks to strengthen Arabic language studies in international academic settings and expand cultural and educational cooperation between the UAE and Türkiye.

The center will offer specialized programs for Turkish and international students learning Arabic, host training sessions and workshops, and support research on the Arabic language and culture. Officials said the project will enhance cultural and intellectual exchange between the two countries.

The opening ceremony brought together senior Emirati and Turkish officials, including Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, UAE Minister of State; Saeed Thani Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Türkiye; Saeed Saqer Al Muhairi, Consul General; and Dr. Moza Al Hosani, Deputy Head of the UAE Mission.

From Türkiye, Dr. Irfan Gündüz, chairman of the university’s board of trustees, attended with academic staff and students. Dr. Suad Al Marzooqi, Associate Provost for Students’ Affairs, represented the United Arab Emirates University.

In her address, Dr. Al Shamsi underscored Sheikha Fatima’s prominent role in advancing education and supporting women’s participation in sustainable development, noting that her humanitarian and developmental initiatives have shaped social policy in the UAE.

She said the new center reflects Sheikha Fatima’s vision to preserve the Arabic language and ensure its presence within distinguished academic institutions abroad.

Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, cultural advisor to the UAE president and chancellor of UAE University, said naming the center after Sheikha Fatima highlights her leading efforts to expand Arabic education globally. He added that her initiatives have created lasting educational and humanitarian influence beyond the UAE, with the new center positioned as a platform that strengthens cultural connections between nations.

Meanwhile, the UAE also officially reopened the Sheikh Zayed Child Care Complex in Istanbul on Saturday, following extensive renovation works.

The project was completed with the support and directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the backing of Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The ceremony was attended by Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdoğan; Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, UAE Minister of State; Türkiye’s Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş; Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Director-General of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; and Hasan Basri, Director-General of Child Services at the Turkish Ministry of Family and Social Services, alongside senior Emirati and Turkish officials.

The renovation was carried out by the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, an affiliate of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, as part of the UAE’s global humanitarian and development initiatives.

Dr. Al Shamsi said the reopening reflects the UAE’s continued commitment to Sheikh Zayed’s humanitarian legacy and the vision of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, emphasizing that the UAE places people’s well-being at the center of its development policies.

She stressed that investing in children through safe, healthy, and nurturing environments is essential to building resilient societies and supporting future generations.

Al Shamsi also highlighted the role of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, who closely followed the project to ensure the integration of comprehensive psychological, health, and educational services.

She added that Sheikha Fatima places strong emphasis on ensuring a family-like environment “characterized by love and stability,” which she said is vital for children’s personal development and future contribution to society.

First Lady Emine Erdoğan expressed gratitude to the UAE and praised the countries’ partnership, describing it as built on friendship and mutual respect. She thanked Sheikha Fatima for her dedication to children’s welfare, noting that “Sheikha Fatima is present with us today in her heart and emotions.”

Minister Göktaş said the redevelopment demonstrates the strength of UAE-Türkiye cooperation in social development and reflects a shared vision to expand child and family services in line with international standards.

Dr. Al Falahi said the project was completed within a record timeframe, underscoring the foundation’s commitment to delivering high-quality humanitarian initiatives that support families and children around the world.

The redevelopment included full maintenance of 12 children’s buildings, a healthcare facility, a central kitchen, and the reconstruction of nine buildings. Twelve new buildings, a redesigned main entrance gate, and a new healthcare unit were built. The complex now accommodates around 700 children, with renewed outdoor green spaces and enhanced service areas.