The quiet focus that defines a reader’s world gave way to applause and ceremony in eastern Türkiye's Van on Tuesday as students and adults who excelled in the province’s second annual reading competition were recognized at an award ceremony attended by Governor Ozan Balcı.

Held at the Edremit Practice Hotel, the program opened with a moment of silence and the recitation of the Turkish national anthem, setting a formal tone for an event centered not on politics or policy debates, but on books, and the culture built around them. A concert performed by students and teachers from the Fine Arts High School followed, blending music with literature in a symbolic reflection of the broader cultural emphasis local authorities say they are working to strengthen.

Young musicians perform during a reading event, Van, eastern Türkiye, Feb. 11, 2026. (Courtesy of Van Governorate)

One by one, students who ranked in the competition were invited to the stage to receive their awards. Also recognized were participants who designed what organizers described as the most innovative and functional library concepts, extending the competition’s focus beyond reading itself to the spaces that sustain it.

Presenting the awards personally, Balcı congratulated the winners and participants, pausing for brief exchanges as each student stepped forward. The ceremony marked the second year the province has organized the competition, part of a broader effort to promote reading habits across all age groups.

Policy emphasis on reading

In remarks delivered during the ceremony, Balcı underscored what he described as the importance of "making reading a consistent part of daily life."

“Time should be set aside specifically for reading, because it is an immensely valuable activity,” he said. “Reading must become a lifestyle.”

Governor Ozan Balcı (R) greets and presents gifts to reading champions during an award ceremony, Van, eastern Türkiye, Feb. 11, 2026. (Courtesy of Van Governorate)

The governor outlined a series of initiatives undertaken in Van in recent years aimed at expanding access to books and strengthening literary engagement. According to figures he shared, libraries have been established in every district of the province, an effort local officials describe as part of a long-term cultural infrastructure strategy.

Balcı said those libraries have been stocked with a wide range of works spanning literary genres from Türkiye and abroad. In total, he noted, 5.5 million books have been brought to the province, including 1.5 million publications from the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK).

The scale of that distribution places Van among provinces that have seen a significant increase in publicly accessible reading materials in recent years. Local education officials say the expanded collections are intended not only to support students preparing for exams, but also to cultivate broader reading habits among children, youth and adults.

Beyond reading

Balcı also emphasized that provincial initiatives extend beyond encouraging reading alone. Programs designed to promote writing, student workshops and literary activities have been introduced alongside the library expansion, according to local authorities.

“We are supporting not only reading but also writing,” Balcı said, noting that a variety of activities have been organized to reinforce literary development.

Educators attending the ceremony said such competitions can serve as motivation for students who might otherwise struggle to build consistent reading routines. Some parents present at the event described the competition as an opportunity to engage children with books in a structured and celebratory environment.

Cultural infrastructure

While reading competitions are held across Türkiye at various levels, Van’s program is part of what provincial officials frame as a comprehensive approach linking education policy with cultural development. Over the past several years, local authorities have overseen the opening of new libraries in district centers and schools, alongside campaigns encouraging daily reading time.

Such efforts align with broader national discussions about literacy rates, youth engagement and educational outcomes. Cultural policy observers note that sustained investment in libraries and reading programs can have long-term social impact, particularly in regions with growing youth populations.

Students attend a reading competition event, Van, eastern Türkiye, Feb. 11, 2026. (Courtesy of Van Governorate)

At Tuesday’s ceremony, however, the focus remained firmly on the students.

As award recipients posed for photographs with their certificates and prizes, applause echoed through the hall. Teachers gathered in small groups to congratulate their pupils, while families captured the moment on mobile phones.

Balcı concluded his remarks by thanking students, teachers and parents who contributed to the competition and the wider reading initiatives.

“I congratulate all our students who ranked in this competition and those who participated,” he said. “I thank everyone who has contributed to these efforts.”

Organizers indicated that the reading competition is expected to continue in the coming years, with participation expanding as awareness grows. Education officials say they hope the program will help normalize daily reading habits among students while strengthening the province’s literary environment.

In a setting often dominated by headlines about infrastructure or economic development, the ceremony offered a different kind of narrative – one centered on books, libraries and the quiet discipline of reading. For participants and educators alike, the event served as both recognition of achievement and a signal that literary engagement remains a visible priority in Van’s public agenda.