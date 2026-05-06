The Ministry of National Education (MEB) has moved vocational qualification exams to an electronic platform as part of its ongoing digital transformation efforts in measurement and evaluation processes.

According to a statement from the ministry on Tuesday, “e-Exam” applications, which have been expanded nationwide to provide faster, safer and more efficient exam services, are currently conducted in 705 e-exam halls located in 597 centers across all 81 provinces of Türkiye.

The “Motor Vehicle Driver Candidates Exam,” the “Journeyman, Mastership and Master Instructor Theoretical Exam,” the “Amateur Radio Operator Exam” and the “Equivalency Placement Exam” are already being administered electronically.

The scope of the system has now been expanded to include vocational qualification exams for individuals who will operate vehicles used in highway passenger and cargo transportation activities.

In line with the new regulation, vocational qualification exams previously conducted using printed documents began to be administered electronically at e-exam centers as of May 1.

With the new system, the ministry aims to ensure that candidates’ exam processes are carried out more quickly and securely, operational procedures are managed more effectively and digitalization in measurement and evaluation practices is further strengthened.

The ministry also said efforts are continuing to improve the e-exam infrastructure, raise application standards and expand digital exam services nationwide in response to the growing number of exams and candidates.

Candidates previously took vocational qualification exams through paper-based theoretical testing processes, but the new system replaces printed exams with computerized testing at e-exam centers across Türkiye.

Under the updated regulation, candidates who complete their training now take the exams electronically, while those who fail can retake the test multiple times by paying only the exam fee. A score of 60 or above is considered successful.

This new step is important because Türkiye has been trying to modernize and expand its vocational education system to meet growing labor market and transportation sector demands while improving workforce quality through faster and more standardized certification processes.

The vocational qualification exam in this context is a professional certification test required for people who want to work in certain regulated sectors, particularly transportation and logistics.

Under the system overseen by MEB and related transportation regulations, individuals who complete vocational training programs must pass this exam to prove they have the theoretical knowledge and professional competency needed for the job.