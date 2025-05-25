In Sakarya's Arifiye district, northwestern Türkiye, a retired civil servant and his wife have become beloved figures in the lives of local schoolchildren.

After years of public service, Salih Öztaş took up a new role as a school bus driver, a job he turned into a heartfelt mission with the help of his wife, Hanife Öztaş.

The couple does more than simply transport children. They’ve become familiar faces of kindness and care, forming deep bonds with the students they see every day. Treating each child like their own, the Öztaş couple has been organizing annual picnic-style events in their garden for the last two years.

This year’s event brought together 16 children from Bekir Sıtkı Durgun Primary School. The kids played games, enjoyed grilled food and homemade treats, and left with thoughtful gifts.

“We wanted to boost their motivation at the end of the school year,” said Salih Öztaş. “We don’t see this as just driving. My wife and I do this because we love these children. She treats them better than our own.”

The couple prepares their garden ahead of time, decorating it to delight the children.

“This year, our nephew from Ankara sent gifts,” Öztaş added. “Even small things bring so much joy to them. Their happiness makes us want to keep doing this.”

Parents have responded with appreciation. “One parent texted me to say their daughter sees me differently now,” Öztaş said, smiling.

“That made me happy. We don’t separate these kids from our own. My wife adjusts their coats, fixes their hair, even checks their backpacks before they walk into school.”

Hanife Öztaş, who volunteers as a bus attendant, added: “I love them all. They’re not just passengers, I carry them in my heart. In the morning, if they’re sleepy, I compliment their perfume or ask about their day. In the afternoon, I talk about football with the boys. This isn’t a job for me. I do it because I care.”

The children’s laughter during the event was proof enough. “We played games, ate tasty food and had so much fun,” one student said. “We’re so happy.”

Salih Öztaş recently upgraded the bus to make travel more comfortable. “We wanted the kids to feel safe and happy,” he said. “Parents trust us, and we want to honor that trust.”

For the Öztaş couple, this is more than a job, it’s a calling.

“As long as we’re able,” Öztaş said, “we’ll keep filling their days with joy.”