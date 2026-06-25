Türkiye's HAYAT 112 Emergency mobile application has surpassed 600,000 downloads within its first month of launch, helping authorities respond to more than 7,100 emergency incidents, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi announced Thursday.

In a statement shared on social media platform NSosyal, Çiftçi said the application has received strong public interest since its launch and has become an important digital tool for improving emergency response and public safety services.

According to the minister, authorities responded to 7,157 emergency incidents reported through the application during its first month. These included traffic accidents, medical emergencies, fires and public security incidents.

The app also handled more than 12 million operations in its first month, averaging over 370,000 transactions per day, including emergency reports, location detection, map services and address searches.

Çiftçi said the application's Radar feature, designed to support safer driving, was used for more than 800,000 radar and average-speed corridor inquiries during the same period.

The app's newly introduced digital reporting system for stray animals also enabled authorities to respond to 2,254 reports, he added.

The minister said the government will continue improving the application in line with users' needs. The latest update allows users to view newly added features directly within the app and introduces several new functions.

Among the additions are a reporting category for dangerous lane weaving by drivers, toll and toll-free route preferences in the Radar feature, the ability to display fixed Electronic Monitoring System (EDS) cameras on the map, and improved accessibility through text sizes that automatically adjust to users' device settings.

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency (AA), fight-related incidents accounted for the largest share of emergency reports submitted through the application, with 3,486 notifications.

Other frequently reported incidents included 561 drug-related reports through the UYUMA anti-narcotics system, 504 ambulance requests, 495 thefts and 487 traffic accidents.

Users also submitted reports related to 248 fires, 170 incidents of violence against women, 123 assault cases, 112 suicide incidents, 67 cases involving people trapped under debris and 47 forest fires during the application's first month.