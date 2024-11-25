First lady Emine Erdoğan emphasized the urgent need for collective action in the fight against violence, marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on social media.

In her message, she highlighted the profound impact of violence, stating that "the darkness of violence not only wounds a body but also a soul, a future and a generation."

Erdoğan called for a united effort to eradicate the root causes of violence, noting that such progress could only be achieved through the combined efforts of the government, media, civil society organizations and individuals. "Eradicating the root of violence depends on the collective efforts we will undertake together," she said.

She also praised the government's strong actions against all forms of violence and expressed confidence that these efforts would gain momentum with the support of various societal sectors. Erdoğan went on to emphasize the importance of unity in bringing an end to violence, urging everyone to work together in saying, "Let this be the last" when it comes to incidents of violence.

The first lady concluded her message by expressing hope for a future without violence, stating, "I hope that we can leave a world without violence for our children."

Her remarks come as Türkiye continues its efforts to combat gender-based violence and promote equality. The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women serves as a reminder of the ongoing need for global action and awareness on this critical issue.