First lady Emine Erdoğan has emphasized that if Türkiye's per capita annual water potential falls below 1,000 cubic meters (35,315 cubic feet), the country will face water scarcity. "It is in our hands to increase water efficiency through preventive measures and prevent the risk from turning into a disaster," she stated.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Erdoğan highlighted the ongoing efforts under the "Water Efficiency Mobilization" initiated in January to save water and secure the future.

She underscored that the key to achieving the goals set under the mobilization is a collective effort, stating: "If our per capita annual water potential falls below 1,000 cubic meters, we will become a country experiencing water scarcity. If we do not show loyalty to water, we will bid farewell."

The Turkish first lady is known for her staunch position in raising awareness about the common problems society faces. From a zero waste campaign to the water crisis, she’s leading campaigns to urge people to take precautions and act accordingly.

Water scarcity, a pressing issue that transcends geographical boundaries, poses a significant challenge to communities worldwide. As the global population continues to rise, coupled with climate change and inefficient water management practices, the availability of fresh water is diminishing at an alarming rate. This phenomenon has far-reaching consequences on ecosystems, agriculture, economies and human well-being, demanding urgent attention and sustainable solutions.

Water scarcity is not confined to arid regions alone; it affects both developing and developed nations. According to the United Nations, approximately 2.2 billion people lack access to safe drinking water, and over 4.2 billion people experience severe water scarcity for at least one month per year. The consequences are felt keenly in agriculture, where water-intensive crops contribute to unsustainable water consumption patterns.