First lady Emine Erdoğan on Saturday attended the opening ceremony of 22 newly established school libraries in Istanbul, underscoring the strategic role of modern libraries in strengthening Türkiye’s cultural, intellectual and educational ecosystem.

The event was held at Üsküdar Mihrimah Sultan Girls' Anatolian Imam Hatip High School as part of the “22 Libraries for 22 Schools” initiative led by the Social Development, Education and Social Assistance Association (TOGEMDER), where Erdoğan serves as honorary chair.

In her address, Erdoğan said the Presidential National Library has marked a turning point in librarianship in Türkiye by redefining libraries as dynamic knowledge hubs rather than static book repositories. She stressed that this contemporary understanding has restored libraries to their core mission of enriching society’s cultural life and carrying it forward.

“Libraries are no longer places where books gather dust on shelves. They are living spaces that nurture culture, learning and intellectual curiosity. The 22 school libraries established through this project are built on the same modern vision, and I believe they will play a meaningful role in realizing the ‘Century of Türkiye’ goal,” Erdoğan said.

Congratulating TOGEMDER for spearheading the initiative, she described the association as a model civil society organization that brings together individuals driven by a strong sense of social responsibility.

She noted that the association has delivered extensive humanitarian assistance over the years, ranging from food and fuel support to clothing, household goods, and scholarships for thousands of students.

She also highlighted TOGEMDER’s cooperation with the Ministry of National Education on socially impactful projects, including initiatives focused on early childhood education, healthy school environments and early diagnosis programs, as well as sustainability-oriented community markets that support families while raising environmental awareness.

Focusing on the educational dimension, Erdoğan described school libraries as the “heart and lifeblood” of educational institutions. She said schools equipped with high-quality libraries transform learning into a continuous process that extends beyond formal curricula and fosters a lifelong reading and learning culture.

“We want our students not only to absorb information, but to learn how to learn,” she said. “The ability to educate oneself is a form of freedom. Students who build a strong relationship with libraries gain this competence, which in turn helps raise creative, productive, and critical thinkers who can contribute to society.”

Erdoğan emphasized that school libraries also serve as tools for promoting equal opportunity and social justice, as they are open to all students regardless of background.

Each of the newly opened libraries, she noted, contains a collection of at least 4,000 books and is designed to function as an attractive social and intellectual space through workshops, talks, and author meetings.

Addressing students, Erdoğan encouraged them to keep their libraries active and to become volunteer “library ambassadors” by organizing reading groups and encouraging peers to engage more closely with books.