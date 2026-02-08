First lady Emine Erdoğan on Saturday hosted Jordan’s Queen Rania Al Abdullah at Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul.

Emine Erdoğan welcomed Queen Rania at the entrance of the Muayede Hall, where the two exchanged greetings and held a brief conversation. They later posed for photographs in front of the palace’s crystal staircase before proceeding to the Medhal Hall.

As part of the visit, the first lady and Queen Rania toured the exhibition titled “From the Harmony of Nature to Cultural Memory: Nakş-ı Zaman,” organized by the Olgunlaşma Institutes at the First Riding Hall.

The exhibition features works created with colorful threads on fabric, embroidery pieces, paintings, handwritten manuscripts and miniature-style artworks.

The exhibition aims to reflect Türkiye’s traditional and artistic heritage through a multilayered narrative centered on embroidery. During the tour, Erdoğan and Queen Rania examined examples produced using techniques such as tel sarma, tel kırma, Maraş work, hesap işi, cord couching and suzeni.

Selections combining historic textile works adorned with vegetal motifs that reflect the centuries-old embroidery tradition of Turkish culture with contemporary designs were also presented. The two additionally reviewed garment designs created using Ottoman palace fabrics and embroidery samples.

In a social media post following the visit, Emine Erdoğan said she was pleased to meet Queen Rania in Istanbul and to visit the exhibition showcasing works shaped by the accumulated expertise of the Olgunlaşma Institutes. She expressed hope that the meeting would further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.