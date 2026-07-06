First lady Emine Erdoğan will host the spouses of heads of state and government attending the NATO Summit in Ankara for a roundtable discussion titled "Children, Technology and Security: Protecting Future Generations," focusing on strengthening international efforts to protect children from the risks of the digital world.

As part of the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit, which begins in Ankara on Tuesday, Emine Erdoğan will welcome the spouses of more than 20 heads of state and government to the Çankaya Presidential Mansion.

Upon their arrival, Emine Erdoğan will personally greet each guest before joining them for the roundtable discussion.

Held on the sidelines of the NATO Summit, the meeting is expected to provide a platform for exchanging views on strengthening joint efforts to better protect children from the dangers of digital environments.

The discussions will focus on increasing awareness of the risks children may encounter online, improving cooperation among governments, international organizations and other stakeholders, and sharing good practices implemented across allied countries.

The meeting also aims to highlight the importance of adopting a rights-based and values-driven approach to shaping digital policies and practices that take children's development into account. Participants are expected to emphasize the need for balanced, proportionate and age-appropriate protective mechanisms that can better safeguard children while allowing them to benefit from digital technologies.

During the roundtable, the spouses of the leaders are expected to deliver remarks on a range of topics, including digital security and emerging risks, protective and age-appropriate approaches, shared responsibility and multistakeholder cooperation, awareness, education and digital literacy, ethics and values-based approaches, and the sharing of examples of best practices.

Following the meeting, Emine Erdoğan will host the visiting spouses for a luncheon highlighting the richness of Turkish gastronomy.

The menu will feature traditional Turkish dishes, offering guests an opportunity to experience the country's culinary heritage.

The luncheon will take place in a hall displaying examples of Iznik ceramics, hand-painted ceramic tiles and pottery that originated in the northwestern Turkish town of Iznik during the 15th and 16th centuries, while the tables will be decorated with tablecloths reflecting Türkiye's traditional embroidery culture.

Organizers said the luncheon is intended to be more than a formal meal, serving as an opportunity to introduce guests to Türkiye's craftsmanship, artistic heritage and long-standing tradition of hospitality.

The program will continue with a tour of a collection showcasing traditional handicrafts and the richness of Turkish weaving culture, including fabrics, embroidery and decorative needlework reflecting centuries of craftsmanship.

The guests will also have the opportunity to view works representing the visual heritage of Mesopotamia, Anatolia, the Ottoman Empire and historical Turkish states, offering them a closer look at the region's rich cultural and artistic legacy.

Women's role in peace

Moreover, a panel on women's leadership and international security will be held on Tuesday on the sidelines of the NATO leaders' summit, highlighting the role of women in building resilient societies and shaping global security policy.

Titled "The Missing Piece for Peace: Women Leading Resilience," the event will be hosted by Tuğba Işık Ercan, head of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Women's Branch and an Istanbul lawmaker, as one of the official "Allies in Ankara" side events of the NATO Public Forum 2026.

The NATO Public Forum, organized by Türkiye's Directorate of Communications in cooperation with the Munich Security Conference (MSC) and the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA), brings together policymakers, academics, civil society representatives and security experts to discuss key transatlantic issues.

The panel will focus on women's leadership in international security, their growing role in shaping global security policy, peacebuilding, crisis management, humanitarian diplomacy, artificial intelligence and emerging security challenges, as well as strengthening societal resilience against hybrid threats.

Organizers say the discussion aims to contribute to NATO's Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda by emphasizing that women are not only affected by conflicts but also play a vital role in conflict prevention, peacebuilding, decision-making and strengthening security institutions.

The event is also expected to highlight Türkiye's support for NATO's WPS framework and encourage greater participation of women in national and international decision-making processes to improve the effectiveness of security policies.