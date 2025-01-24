First lady Emine Erdoğan welcomed Jeannette Kagame, the wife of Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, during her official visit to Türkiye on Jan. 24 in Ankara. The two leaders’ spouses visited the African Cultural House and the Presidential Library.

Erdoğan was greeted at the African Cultural House by Zeliha Sağlam, chairperson of the African Handicrafts and Cultural House Association, along with African graduate students studying at universities in Ankara. She welcomed Jeannette Kagame at the venue and guided her on a tour of the cultural house.

The leaders’ spouses examined African handicrafts and received information about the cultural house and the showcased products from Sağlam. Kagame also explored books published under Erdoğan's patronage, including "My Travels in Africa," "A Selection of African Proverbs" and "African Culinary Culture."

Nasreddin Hoca Children’s Library

Following their visit to the African Cultural House, Erdoğan and Jeannette Kagame toured the Presidential Library in Beştepe. At the Cihannüma Hall, they examined books in a special section dedicated to Rwanda. Erdoğan gifted Kagame an English edition of Sufi philosopher Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi's "Masnavi" and a promotional book about Türkiye prepared by the Directorate of Communications.

Both of them then visited the Nasreddin Hoca Children’s Library, where they interacted with children participating in workshops, posed for photographs, and signed storybooks written and bound by the children.

After the library visit, the two proceeded to the State Guest House, where Kagame signed the Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration, a document initiated under Erdoğan’s patronage and first signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The two first ladies then held a bilateral meeting.

On social media, Emine Erdoğan expressed her pleasure in hosting Jeannette Kagame at the African Handicrafts and Cultural House. Highlighting the association's efforts to support the fair market sale of handmade products by African women, she said: “We examined many unique works, including those reflecting Rwandan culture. Each motif tells a story, and every detail represents cultural heritage. I hope our meeting under the roof of the African Cultural House Association will transform the spirit of solidarity between our countries into an everlasting bridge.”

Emine Erdoğan emphasized the power of knowledge in fostering connections between cultures and regions: “At our Presidential Library, I came together with Jeannette Kagame and explored works reflecting the depths of our civilization. I hope the relationships between our countries will thrive through shared knowledge and friendship.”

Erdoğan also thanked Jeannette Kagame for signing the zero-waste declaration during her visit to Türkiye: “I extend my gratitude to the esteemed Mrs. Jeannette Kagame for committing to the zero-waste pledge for the future of our shared home, the Earth, during her official visit. Every step leaves a mark on tomorrow, and Mrs. Kagame’s contribution inspires a culture of environmentally conscious living.”