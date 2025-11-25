First lady Emine Erdoğan welcomed Kim Hea Kyung, wife of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, during the latter’s official visit on Monday to Türkiye at the Presidential National Library. The meeting highlighted the ongoing cultural and diplomatic cooperation between Türkiye and South Korea.

Upon arrival at the library, Erdoğan greeted Kim Hea Kyung and accompanied her to the Cihannüma Hall to review the South Korea Library collection. This section features selected works that reflect the cultural connections between the two countries.

Erdoğan presented Kim with an English edition of Sufi philosopher Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi’s "Masnavi" alongside the books "Legacy of the Anatolian Seljuk Era" and "The Turks," representing significant elements of Türkiye’s historical heritage.

The visit continued at the Nasreddin Hodja Children’s Library, where the first ladies interacted with children who had created models of the Tulumtaş Cave using recycled materials. The children provided explanations about the cave’s stalactites and stalagmites and invited the first ladies to participate in adding to the displays.

They also demonstrated a compass experiment and worked on a mosaic featuring the Piri Reis map. The visit concluded with a group photograph including the children.

Next, the two leaders toured the exhibition titled "Anatolian Treasures: Sof’s Timeless Journey," showcasing products made from sof fabric, which is patented by the Ankara Governorship. Kim Hea Kyung expressed appreciation for the craftsmanship and historical significance of the textiles.

Under the patronage of Emine Erdoğan, the Presidential Children’s Orchestra and Choir performed a mini concert. During the performance, Kim joined the children in singing the Korean folk song "Arirang," symbolizing cultural exchange. The musical program also included performances by artists Merve Başoğlu and Muhammet Başoğlu.

The tour proceeded to the "Golden Age of Archaeology Exhibition," featuring artifacts discovered through the comprehensive "Legacy for the Future" archaeology project, including the bronze statue of Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius.

Following the library visit, the first ladies held a bilateral meeting at the state guesthouse. During this meeting, Kim Hea Kyung signed the "Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration," an initiative led by Emine Erdoğan and first signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In a social media statement, Emine Erdoğan reflected on her meeting with Kim Hea Kyung at the Presidential National Library during the South Korean delegation’s official visit to Türkiye. She noted that they explored a carefully curated selection of works in the South Korea Library, symbolizing the cultural affinity between their nations.

She highlighted their visit to the exhibition “Anatolian Treasures: Sof’s Timeless Journey,” where she had the opportunity to share the rich and enduring history of sof fabric. They also toured the “Golden Age of Archaeology” exhibition, witnessing together the return of significant artifacts to their homeland after 65 years, including the bronze statue of Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius.

She expressed hope that this engagement would further deepen the friendship and collaborative efforts between Türkiye and South Korea.

Addressing the Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration, Emine Erdoğan expressed gratitude to Kim Hea Kyung for her endorsement of the initiative and her dedication to advancing sustainable development.