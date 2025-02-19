First lady Emine Erdoğan welcomed Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, to the Presidential Library in Ankara on Feb. 18 as part of Zelenska’s official visit to Türkiye.

The visit focused on strengthening cultural ties and supporting Ukrainian children affected by the war. After their visit to Eryaman Children's Home, the two first ladies toured the Presidential Library, exploring the Cihannüma Hall and reviewing books from the Ukrainian special collection, highlighting the importance of literature in preserving cultural heritage.

Erdoğan presented Zelenska with an English edition of Sufi philosopher Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi’s "Masnavi" and a Türkiye promotional book prepared by the Presidency’s Directorate of Communications. The visit also included a stop at the Nasreddin Hodja Children’s Library, where they interacted with children engaged in reading, painting and creative activities.

As a gesture of appreciation, children gifted the leaders hand-drawn artworks featuring poppy motifs, along with pouches containing heirloom seeds such as tomatoes and village peppers.

Following the library visit, Erdoğan and Zelenska held a private bilateral meeting at the State Guest House, where they discussed humanitarian efforts and cultural cooperation between Türkiye and Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Erdoğan welcomed Zelenska at the Eryaman Children's Home, which provides shelter to Ukrainian children affected by the war. Accompanied by Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Etimesgut District Governor Özlem Bozkurt Gevrek and the institution’s director, Serap Sağlam Tekneci, Erdoğan received Zelenska in a welcoming ceremony where children presented bouquets in the colors of the Turkish and Ukrainian flags.

The facility currently houses 12 Ukrainian children, including 10 orphans and two children of accompanying care personnel. During their visit, the first ladies spent time with children who have special needs or health conditions, playing games and engaging in activities to lift their spirits.

The first ladies toured an exhibition displaying the children's handcrafted artworks and later joined a storytelling session. They also watched a dance and music performance prepared by the children, after which they distributed gifts to the young residents.

A highlight of the visit was the presentation of a photo collage by the children to Zelenska, capturing their experiences in Türkiye since their arrival in November 2022.

Erdoğan and Zelenska previously collaborated to facilitate the evacuation of Ukrainian children affected by the war. Following discussions between the two first ladies, a group of 70 Ukrainian refugees – including 47 children and 23 caregivers – was relocated from Odesa’s Sonechka Children's Home to Eryaman Children's Homes in Türkiye. Since then, 24 of these children have returned to Ukraine for adoption or foster care, while 19 remain in Türkiye under protective services.

Reflecting on her visit, Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye’s commitment to humanitarian aid and its role as a refuge for those affected by conflicts.

“Humanity finds its true meaning when it protects its children. Together with Olena Zelenska, we visited the Ukrainian orphaned children who have found safety in Türkiye. For the past three years, they have continued their education here in peace and security. Learning that many of them have now been reunited with new families in Ukraine brings us great joy,” she said.

She further reaffirmed Türkiye’s dedication to supporting victims of war, stating: “Standing by the oppressed and healing the wounds of war is not just a responsibility for Türkiye, it is a moral duty. We believe that every child deserves a future where they grow with love, are empowered with knowledge and live with hope. This meaningful meeting is a testament to our commitment to securing a better tomorrow for these children. We sincerely hope that Ukraine soon finds its way back to peace.”