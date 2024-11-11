Emine Erdoğan to meet with United Nations (U.N.) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29).

The COP29, where key topics on climate change, including the latest developments in the fight against global warming, will be addressed, is being held from today until Nov. 22 at Baku Olympic Stadium, hosted by Azerbaijan.

Emine Erdoğan, accompanying President Erdoğan on his official visit to attend the World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit scheduled for tomorrow as part of COP29, will also participate in various programs at the conference in her capacity as Chair of the U.N. High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste.

As part of the conference, Emine Erdoğan is set to meet with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tomorrow.

The discussion will focus on climate change and environmental issues, including the ongoing work on the Zero Waste Project, initiated under Emine Erdoğan’s patronage.

During the meeting, Emine Erdoğan will brief Guterres on the activities of the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, which she chairs. She will also hold a meeting with Achim Steiner, the Executive Director of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), at COP29.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum will accompany Emine Erdoğan during these meetings.

As part of the Zero Waste Project, Emine Erdoğan will participate in an event titled "Ecological Education," organized in collaboration with the Zero Waste Foundation, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation chaired by Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and the Zamin International Public Foundation of Uzbekistan. There, she will meet with youth climate volunteers.

Emine Erdoğan will listen to presentations by youth representatives from various countries and, through a live broadcast, will kick off a tree-planting campaign in the Shamaki region of Azerbaijan.

Additionally, Emine Erdoğan will visit the pavilions of Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov’s wife Aygul Japarova and Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s wife Ziroat Mirziyoyeva.

Emine Erdoğan will host these leaders’ spouses at the "Solidarity Center," a joint pavilion to be opened by the Zero Waste Foundation and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

At the pavilion, projects related to the Zero Waste Project’s waste management and recycling initiatives, environmental awareness programs and innovative solutions will be showcased.