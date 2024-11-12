First lady Emine Erdoğan met with UNDP Executive Director Achim Steiner in Baku, Azerbaijan, ahead of the World Leaders' Climate Action Summit at COP29.

During the meeting, Erdoğan emphasized the unacceptability of food waste, particularly in the face of global hunger. She highlighted Türkiye’s Zero Waste Project, which was launched at the Presidential Complex and the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM). The project focuses on converting food waste into compost as part of broader efforts to reduce waste.

Erdoğan also received an update on the UNDP’s ongoing waste management initiatives in the earthquake-affected regions of Türkiye. She stressed the importance of recycling construction waste, particularly the debris from the Feb. 6 earthquake centered in Kahramanmaraş.

In addition, Erdoğan recalled her social media post congratulating Palestinian Agricultural Engineer Inas El-Gul, who developed a system to convert seawater into drinking water in Gaza. She emphasized the need to support individuals who develop sustainable solutions in challenging circumstances.

Steiner praised Erdoğan's leadership in the zero waste initiative, calling her efforts both significant and inspiring. He expressed his desire to support these efforts by signing the Global Zero Waste Pledge, sharing that he had written a letter for this purpose.

Steiner further explained that the world had learned a great deal from Türkiye’s experience in waste disposal and management. He underscored the importance of addressing food waste, noting that 30%-40% of food produced globally is discarded without being consumed. He pointed out that food waste accounts for approximately 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions, stressing the need to tackle food waste as part of both the food economy and emissions reduction efforts.

After his speech, Steiner officially signed the Global Zero Waste Pledge, demonstrating his commitment to supporting sustainable waste management practices worldwide.

The meeting also covered Türkiye’s forthcoming Climate Law and various climate change mitigation efforts, including the deposit management system and the Mapa Buoy Project. These initiatives aim to protect marine life and coastlines in Türkiye and combat climate change's broader impacts.

Erdoğan was accompanied by Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, and Samed Ağırbaş, the president of the Zero Waste Foundation. Steiner was joined by Ivana Zivkoviç, the U.N. deputy secretary-general and UNDP deputy administrator.

Following the meeting, Erdoğan shared a post on social media, expressing her gratitude for the discussions with Steiner.

"We discussed the UNDP's waste management efforts in the earthquake-affected areas. By sharing Türkiye’s experience in waste disposal, we exchanged views on solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The signing of the Global Zero Waste Pledge by Mr. Steiner during this meaningful meeting is a symbol of our determination to share the burden of our world together. Every signature, every step, is a strong voice in preserving the balance of our world.

"I thank Mr. Steiner for his support and hope that the steps we take together will continue to inspire a green future," she wrote.