Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdoğan Tuesday met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change.

During their meeting, held in the Blue Zone of the COP29 venue, Erdoğan, who serves as the Chair of the U.N. High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, discussed the global fight against climate change and environmental protection.

A key topic of conversation was the Zero Waste Project, an initiative launched under Emine Erdoğan's patronage, which aims to reduce waste and promote sustainability.

Erdoğan also shared updates on the work of the U.N. High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, which she chairs, highlighting its contributions to global environmental efforts.

The meeting was attended by Türkiye's Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change, Murat Kurum, and Zero Waste Foundation President Samed Ağırbaş.

The discussions underscored Türkiye’s commitment to combating climate change, with Emine Erdoğan reaffirming her support for collaborative international efforts to tackle environmental challenges.