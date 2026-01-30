First lady Emine Erdoğan welcomed Ziroat Mirziyoyeva, the spouse of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the Presidential Complex on Thursday during an official visit to Türkiye.

The two toured the museum, which features selected works from the Ottoman and Republican periods, including Hereke textiles, Yıldız porcelain and diplomatic gifts reflecting Türkiye’s cultural and historical heritage.

National Palaces Administration President Yasin Yıldız accompanied the leaders’ spouses and provided information about the exhibits.

Mirziyoyeva expressed particular interest in Anatolian embroidery techniques, noting that similar products could be produced in Uzbekistan. She said the Uzbek public shows strong interest in traditional arts and added that cooperation with Türkiye in this field would be welcomed. She also stated that displaying Yıldız porcelain in Uzbekistan would be meaningful.

The leaders’ spouses also visited sections showcasing handcrafted works produced at maturation institutes, including kitre dolls, ceramic and tile works, as well as traditional embroidery techniques such as Turkish embroidery, gold-thread work, counted stitch and whitework.

Mirziyoyeva invited master instructors from the maturation institutes to Uzbekistan in order to strengthen cooperation and enable the transfer of traditional craftsmanship to local artists.

During the visit, the two also examined the “Anatolia” collection, designed in dedication to the 100th anniversary of the republic.

In a message shared on social media, Emine Erdoğan said she was pleased to host Mirziyoyeva in Türkiye, emphasizing that culture plays a key role in strengthening mutual understanding and lasting ties between nations.

She noted that the visit contributes to further deepening the friendship and cooperation between Türkiye and Uzbekistan.