First lady Emine Erdoğan joined an official program for leaders’ spouses in the Netherlands, hosted by Dutch Queen Maxima Zorreguieta Cerruti, on the sidelines of the NATO summit of heads of state and government.

The event took place at the Boijmans Van Beuningen Depot Museum in Rotterdam, known as the world’s first publicly accessible art storage facility. Emine Erdoğan accompanied President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during his visit to the Netherlands for the NATO summit, and took part in the gathering with the spouses of other world leaders.

During the program, the first lady participated in a group photo and toured the museum with a guide. She also held conversations with other leaders’ spouses, exchanging views on a range of global issues such as diplomacy, education, health, culture and the environment.

In a statement shared on her social media account following the visit, the first lady highlighted the significance of the venue and the discussions held: “As part of the NATO summit, we came together with esteemed leaders’ spouses at the Boijmans Van Beuningen Depot Museum, an iconic location in Rotterdam hosted by Queen Maxima Zorreguieta Cerruti of the Netherlands. In this unique space, designed as the world’s first publicly accessible art depot, we viewed modern and contemporary artworks as well as rare pieces from the collection. On this occasion, we exchanged ideas on pressing global issues that concern all of humanity.”

The event offered a diplomatic and cultural opportunity for global dialogue among leaders’ spouses, complementing the high-level political discussions of the NATO summit.