First Lady Emine Erdoğan joined Mehriban Aliyeva, wife of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in Baku to celebrate the spirit of young climate leaders.

In a gathering hosted by Aliyeva, the leaders’ spouses attended the Climate Action Youth Program, where young minds showcased their innovative solutions to tackle climate change.

Sharing her experience on social media, Emine Erdoğan expressed admiration for the passion and dedication of the young participants, calling them “our greatest hope for a more livable world.” She noted that they presented impactful projects aimed at combating the pressing climate crisis.

At the event, Erdoğan also highlighted Türkiye’s "Zero Waste Movement," an initiative driven by the energy and vision of youth.

She shared the program’s journey of inspiration and dedication to spreading a waste-free lifestyle across Türkiye.

"The Global Zero Waste Movement is a powerful call to protect our planet for future generations," Erdoğan said. "I sincerely thank everyone who has joined this mission by signing the Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration and becoming part of our zero-waste family."

Expressing hope for a collective path toward sustainable futures, Erdoğan added, "With young leaders at the helm, we move together toward a cleaner and more sustainable tomorrow."

Meeting with Guterres

Additionally, at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Emine Erdoğan met with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

As chair of the U.N. High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, she discussed ongoing efforts in combating climate change and promoting environmental sustainability, particularly through Türkiye's Zero Waste Project.

Erdoğan was accompanied by Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum and Zero Waste Foundation President Samed Ağırbaş.

Together, they updated Guterres on their progress, particularly the Zero Waste initiative that Emine Erdoğan has championed under her patronage.