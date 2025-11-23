First lady Emine Erdoğan visited the Yunus Emre Institute in Johannesburg during her official trip to South Africa for the 20th G-20 Leaders Summit. Accompanying President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the first lady engaged in various cultural and diplomatic activities aimed at strengthening Türkiye’s presence and cultural diplomacy in the region.

At the Yunus Emre Institute, Emine Erdoğan was warmly received by Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Manisa Deputy Bahadır Nahit Yenişehirlioğlu, the institute’s head of financial and administrative affairs, Veysel Akarslan, and other key officials. The institute, which plays a pivotal role in promoting the Turkish language, culture and Anatolian heritage globally, hosted the first lady for a series of events.

During her visit, Emine Erdoğan experienced an impressive a cappella performance by a local music group, highlighting the power of cultural exchange. She also toured the National Heritage Council Exhibition, where she reviewed a diverse collection of artworks that underscore the shared cultural connections between Türkiye and South Africa.

The first lady was accompanied by Zeliha Sağlam, head of the African Cultural House, as well as members of the press covering the visit.

In a statement shared on her social media accounts, Emine Erdoğan expressed her pleasure at visiting the Yunus Emre Institute in Johannesburg. She praised the institute’s ongoing efforts to introduce Turkish culture and language to the world and extended her best wishes for its continued success.