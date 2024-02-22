First lady Emine Erdoğan participated in the voting for Anadolu Agency's (AA) Photos of the Year contest Thursday.

In the News category, she selected "A Giant in the Bosphorus" by Muhammed Enes Yildirim. The image depicts the Turkish navy holding the largest parade in its history on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Turkish republic.

In the Environment-Life category, she voted for "Drought Bridge" by Oguz Yeter. The image is a bird's eye view of Alibeykoy Dam, a key water supply reservoir for Istanbul.

She also voted for Ali Fatih Akcay's "Natural Colors" in the same category, which shows breeders wearing colorful local clothes in Türkiye's Black Sea region.

In the Sports category, she selected "Dumpster Footballer" by Annika Hammerschlag, revealing the threat to the environment and human health of the garbage heaps in Guinea.

In the Gaza: Evidence category, she selected Ashraf Amra's "Be with Me, Mom." The photo showed an injured child, who was brought to the Al-Aqsa Hospital, sitting next to his mom.

For the Earthquake: Hope category, she voted for Mehmet Ali Ozcan's "Earthquake Survivor Babies," which shows the images of 16 unaccompanied babies on the presidential plane while they were being brought from quake-hit Kahramanmaras to the capital Ankara.

"I participated in Anadolu Agency's Photos of the Year voting. Sometimes a photo can tell more than a thousand words ... I congratulate our reporter friends for their photographs that speak to the conscience of humanity and show the world from different windows," Erdoğan said on X.

Anadolu hosted the photo contest in 2012 for the first time. It has since become a yearly event.