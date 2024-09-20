First lady Emine Erdoğan will join President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in New York City from Sept. 21-25 for the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). During this visit, she is set to meet with the spouses of world leaders, focusing on cultural exchange and cooperation. The Turkish first lady plans to host several programs that highlight Türkiye’s traditions and promote dialogue among participating countries, reinforcing diplomatic ties on a global stage.

In 2021, Emine Erdoğan initiated a transformation at the “Olgunlaşma (“Maturation” in English) Institutes,” which focus on researching and preserving Turkish clothing culture and traditional crafts. Her efforts led to the establishment of the Bohça brand to safeguard Türkiye's rich artisan heritage. This initiative is part of Türkiye's soft diplomacy strategy, promoting cultural awareness and intergenerational transmission of the country's craftsmanship.

Erdoğan will host the program "Bridal Treasures: A Journey Through Ottoman and Anatolian Dowries" at the Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York, highlighting the significance of Turkish family traditions, particularly the dowry custom.

Having developed a deep emotional bond with Africa through her participation in social responsibility projects during President Erdoğan's official visits, Emine Erdoğan immortalized her experiences in her book "My Travels to Africa." In it, she recalls learning that African women’s handmade goods were being sold in Western boutiques for much higher prices than what they were purchased, prompting her to establish the African Cultural House in Ankara to ensure fair compensation for these artisans.

Erdoğan continues her efforts to promote African cuisine, organizing the program "Flavors of Africa: A Festival of Culture, Cuisine and Friendship," where she will again meet with leaders' spouses. This program will also feature the launch of the book "African Food Culture," celebrating the continent's unique culinary diversity.

Volunteer Ambassadors Project

In 2012, Emine Erdoğan launched the Volunteer Ambassadors Project to provide loving homes for every child deprived of family care in Türkiye. Under her patronage, the initiative, now in its 12th year, has nurtured over 10,000 children in protective families.

She has led collaborations on the "Protective Family" model, which has gained international recognition, particularly in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. Erdoğan is expected to participate in the "A Starfish Story: Global Invitation to Volunteer Ambassadors" event at the UNICEF Headquarters, which aims to raise awareness and promote the protective family model among global leaders and organizations.

Meeting with Guterres

Erdoğan will also discuss the Zero Waste Project, launched by Türkiye's Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change in 2017, which has garnered significant international acclaim. On Dec. 14, 2022, Türkiye's Zero Waste resolution was adopted at the UNGA with the support of 105 countries, declaring March 30 as "International Zero Waste Day."

Following the inaugural celebration of this day at the U.N. in 2023, Erdoğan became the chair of the U.N. Zero Waste High-Level Advisory Board. During her upcoming programs at the U.N. Summit, she will meet with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to further discuss climate change and environmental challenges.

After their discussions, it is anticipated that leaders' spouses and high-level representatives will sign the Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration, championed by Emine Erdoğan.