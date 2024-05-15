Initiated under the leadership of first lady Emine Erdoğan, the Zero Waste Project launched in 2017 has been recognized with an award by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM). Türkiye's Environment and Urban Planning Minister Mehmet Özhaseki, traveled to Braga, Portugal, to receive the award.

Every year, international projects aimed at enhancing prosperity and promoting peace in Europe, the Mediterranean, and Gulf regions are honored. This year, among the projects deserving recognition, is the Zero Waste Project. Minister Özhaseki accepted the award on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Emine Erdoğan at the ceremony at the Braga Conference Hall.

Minister Özhaseki received the award from PAM Secretary-General Sergio Piazzi. In his acceptance speech, Özhaseki expressed Türkiye's satisfaction with becoming a member of the Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly and contributing to it. He explained that the Zero Waste Project has become an exemplary environmental movement and an economic cycle model that the whole world looks up to.

Bakan Özhaseki commented on the declaration of March 30 as "International Zero Waste Day," celebrated globally and said: "The Zero Waste Project has become a brand that Türkiye has contributed to the circular economy. Today, we must question where we are heading regarding the changes in our global climate and save our common home, the future of our world, by protecting it. Otherwise, we will leave a bad legacy for future generations. The award we receive today is the result of a strong step we took as the Turkish nation to say 'stop' to this trend. I am receiving our award on behalf of our esteemed Emine Erdoğan, the pioneer of the Zero Waste Project, and thank her in front of you for her contributions."

7 years of remarkable achievements

The Zero Waste Project launched seven years ago with the goal of avoiding waste, reducing waste production and reintegrating waste into production processes through recycling, has yielded significant results. It has contributed over TL 185 billion ($5.74 billion) to the country's economy. Through this project, approximately 500 million trees have been saved from being cut down, and 127 million barrels of oil have been conserved. The recycling rate from waste reached a record high of 35% by 2023.

The ministry aims to further increase this success by targeting a recycling rate of 65% by 2035. The Zero Waste Project, a source of pride for Türkiye, also played a major role in the declaration of March 30 as International Zero Waste Day by the United Nations.