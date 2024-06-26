Many cyclists in Istanbul are complaining about the lack of bicycles at the Smart Bike Rental System (ISBİKE) stations operated by ISPARK, a subsidiary of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB).

Istanbulites are frustrated with the ISBİKE project, launched by the IBB in 2012 to alleviate the burden on public transportation and contribute to citizens' exercise, and that it has remained out of service for too long.

Established in many parts of the city with the slogan "Healthy life, eco-friendly transportation," the empty bike stations, malfunctioning electronic systems and the unsightly appearance due to lack of maintenance have drawn criticism.

Bayram Malgir, speaking to an Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter, recalled riding ISBİKE bicycles from Bostancı to Caddebostan and Kartal.

He expressed disappointment at not seeing any bicycles at the stations this year but praised the bike-sharing system as a beneficial service and project.

Malgir wondered why bicycles were not available at the stations, saying: "Maybe the app wasn't efficient? Bicycles should be available, especially for those who can't bring their own to the seaside. It's useful for cycling along the coastline."

Yusuf Alkan, a retiree from Kadıköy, said: "Previously, it was more active; in the last two years, it has been neglected and broken. I'm here every morning. There was demand from people; they were using it, but it was limping along. In the last two years, there has been nothing. But now I noticed that some improvements have been made in the past week. These were all broken. Hopefully, they will bring them back because people were using them."

Alkan mentioned that citizens used and were satisfied with the bike-sharing system, saying: "But there has been a decline. I think they might improve it more from now on; it's not just about this issue. These coastlines have been very neglected in the last 4.5 years during Ekrem Bey's (Imamoğlu) leadership. Look, even the bike paths are irregular."

Alkan noted that the stations don't look good without the bicycles and said: "Where did the bicycles go? I don't know where they went. They weren't something that would be stolen or taken away; I guess they collected them. However, they had been quite neglected recently. The tires were flat and cracked. People were bringing them back and putting them in their places. It was something I paid a lot of attention to. After that, where did they go? What happened? This is similar to the horse issue on the islands; they are missing. But I think there is some regulation, and they will bring them back."

Metin Müezzinoğlu noticed that bicycles have been missing for a while and found it surprising: "I think the municipality should bring this issue back and restore them. I don't know why they were removed, but I think it would be beneficial to put them back as soon as possible."

He added, "One weekend, I saw the bicycles were gone. I thought they were rented and would be returned, but later, we found out they were removed. As a resident of Kadıköy, I was personally saddened by their removal. Why were they removed? I'm very curious and want to find out."

ISBİKE mobile application offline

Meanwhile, it was observed that the ISBİKE mobile phone application is also not working.

When accessing the mobile application, the following message appeared: "Information: As of the end of 2023, the İSBİKE Bicycle Sharing System will be closed and enter a maintenance-repair period. During the days when the system is closed, maintenance repair and software updates will be carried out on all system equipment, especially the bicycles. I appreciate your understanding and I wish you healthy days."

On the other hand, at the IBB Assembly meeting on June 12, ISBİKE fees were increased by 100%.

The one-hour rental fee was increased from TL 22 ($0.67) to TL 44 ($1.34), the one-to-two-hour fee from TL 31 to TL 62, the two-to-three-hour fee from TL 44 to TL 88, and the annual fee from TL 574 to TL 1,148.