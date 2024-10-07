In the Milas district of Muğla, southwestern Türkiye, the theater of the ancient city of Euromos, which includes the Temple of Zeus Lepsynos, is set to regain its former glory thanks to ongoing excavation work.

Among the most important archaeological sites in the region, the ancient city of Euromos has been excavated throughout the year, with the unearthed artifacts shedding light on history; the remaining historic structures are being restored and made available for tourism.

Considered one of the significant centers of the Caria period, the historical site aims to uncover findings related to the city through excavations in areas such as the agora, temple, walls, theater and bath.

The excavation director, associate professor Abuzer Kızıl, a faculty member of the Department of Archaeology at Muğla Sıtkı Koçman University, told Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent that they are currently working in the agora, Roman bath and Euromos Theater this year.

Kızıl indicated that one of the most important areas of work is the theater, stating that nearly all sections of the theater will be revealed to allow visitors to explore comfortably.

Noting that the Hellenistic-era theater has a capacity of 2,500 people, Kızıl said: "We previously conducted a test excavation and reached significant data in the theater; we found a noble seat here, which is currently in the Milas Museum."

Kızıl expressed hopes of obtaining important data in the ongoing work at the theater, mentioning their expectations of finding an altar in the center of the orchestra or at the front of the steps and uncovering masks.

Kızıl stated that they are striving to restore the theater to its ancient glory, saying: "The upper step sections of the theater have been preserved, while some have shifted, the parts buried under the ground are in better condition, we are completing the missing seating rows in the middle section, we are arranging it as it was in ancient times, after that, we will remove all the upper seating steps and replace them using ancient techniques. Subsequently, we will conduct excavation work in the orchestra and stage areas."

He mentioned plans to complete the work in the theater within 1.5 years, aiming to turn it into an area for artistic events; he also noted that they are conducting work in the Roman bath as part of the "Future Heritage Project."

The ancient city of Euromos, located in the Selimiye neighborhood and constructed in the 2nd century B.C., also houses the "Zeus Lepsynos," one of the best-preserved Roman period temples in Anatolia.