The following is a timeline of what music has been developed and played on these lands we so love. Music has always played an integral part in Turkish culture and it boasts a rich tapestry woven through centuries, reflecting the cultural, historical and geographical diversity of the region.

Ancient Roots (Pre-7th century):

Turkish music’s roots are intertwined with the ancient civilizations that once thrived in Anatolia. Influences from Hittite, Phrygian and Urartian cultures laid the groundwork for the unique melodic and rhythmic elements that would characterize Turkish music.

Byzantine Era (4th-15th century):

With the advent of Christianity, Byzantine hymns and religious music left an indelible mark on the musical landscape. As the Byzantine Empire crumbled, the influx of Turkic tribes brought new instruments and vocal styles, creating a melting pot of musical influences.

Ottoman Empire (14th-20th century):

The Ottoman Era represents a golden age for Turkish music. The courtly music of the Ottoman Empire blended Persian, Arabic and Byzantine traditions. The classical Ottoman music tradition, known as “Turkish classical music” or “Ottoman classical music,” emerged with complex maqam-based compositions and intricate rhythmic patterns. Performances traditionally feature a solo singer with a small to medium-sized instrumental ensemble.

19th century:

The Tanzimat reforms in the 19th century profoundly impacted Turkish music. Adopting Western instruments and notation systems introduced a new fusion era. Composers like Hacı Arif Bey pioneered the integration of Western musical elements into Turkish compositions.

Early 20th century:

The collapse of the Ottoman Empire and the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye under Mustafa Kemal Atatürk brought radical cultural changes. As part of the modernization efforts, a new form of Turkish music known as “Türk Sanat Müziği” (Turkish art music) emerged, blending Western harmonies with traditional Turkish scales.

“The Turkish Five” is the moniker for five composers who were all born within a few years of one another at the turn of the 20th century and that set the tone for the transition of Turkish classical music into this new genre combining Western and Turkish elements that continues to be revered today. They are: Ahmet Adnan Saygun, Ulvi Cemal Erkin, Cemal Reşit Rey, Hasan Ferit Alnar and Necil Kazım Akses.

Mid-20th century:

The post-World War II period witnessed the rise of Türk Sanat Müziği and musicians such as Zeki Müren were regularly featured on television performing concerts accompanied by a full orchestra. Meanwhile, during this time in the 1950s to 1960s, bağlama player Neşet Ertaş played a form of folk music with Anatolian influences that would be called “Türk Halk Müziği.”

1960’s: Turkish pop music takes hold

The 1960s saw the emergence of Turkish pop music, influenced by Western rock and roll. Artists like Ajda Pekkan, considered the “superstar” of Turkish Pop, would blend Western elements in their songs, many of which were also Turkish variations on popular songs from abroad. Ajda Pekkan continues to be one of the most influential musicians in Turkish history as not only does she still perform today, but nearly every generation to exist in Türkiye is familiar with and loves her music. Fikret Kızılok and Özdemir Erdoğan were other popular musicians from the time whose music blended pop and folk elements.

Meanwhile, a genre referred to as “Turkish Hafif Müziği” also began to thrive amongst pop singers and it was characterized by Turkish lyrics being incorporated into Western songs and arrangements. In other words, this was when the advent of Turkish cover songs began, such as Ajda Pekkan’s Turkish rendition of the well-known Glora Gaynor song “I Will Survive.”

1970’s: Birth of Anatolian rock

The 1970s was a heyday for Turkish music with the rise of Anatolian rock, a genre fusing rock and traditional Anatolian folk. Bands like Moğollar and musicians such as Erkin Koray, Barış Manço, Selda Bağcan and Cem Karaca became synonymous with this movement and music, also referred to as “psychedelic rock” and has seen a revival in the 21st century.

1980’s: Arabesque is formed

In the 1980s, musicians such as Ibrahim Tatlıses and Orhan Gencebay popularized “Arabesque” music, a genre combining Turkish folk with Arab and Byzantine elements, which reflected the social and economic struggles of the time, which was marked by immense rural-to-urban migration and so the style deeply resonated with the rapidly changing society in Istanbul especially.

Meanwhile, Turkish pop music also blossomed at this time as globally acclaimed artists like Sezen Aksu emerged, bridging the gap between Turkish and international music. Sezen Aksu, Nilufer, Kayahan and Ajda Pekkan continually performed concerts and on the sidelines, Aksu actually trained her vocalists to become the next generation pop icons, which they did.

1990s: Turkish pop goes global

The 1990s marked a turning point with the global success of Turkish pop star Tarkan’s “Şımarık” ("Kiss Kiss"), making the vocalist an international sensation, opening doors for Turkish artists on the global stage. Part of Tarkan’s popularity was its infusion of Turkish folk elements into his pop songs. As music in Türkiye had embarked on two different trajectories, with pop music embracing Western elements and Arabesque drawing on the country’s Anatolian musical legacy, but musicians such as Tarken successfully managed to bridge the gap and his music gained unprecedented popularity.

This era also witnessed the rise of Turkish rock music, with groups like Duman, Athena and Mavi Sakal similarly creating a whole new genre of Turkish rock music, influenced by their Anatolian rock predecessors.

2000s: Eurovision era

Türkiye made its Eurovision debut in the year 2000 in Stockholm, Sweden, with the song "Yorgunum Anla" performed by Pinar Ayhan & SOS. Three years later, in 2003, Türkiye won the Eurovision Song Contest in Riga, Latvia, with Sertab Erener’s performance of “Everyway That I Can.” This victory marked a significant achievement for Türkiye in Eurovision history and made Erener, whom along with her once husband Levent Yuksel, a household name after previously serving for years as Sezen Aksu’s vocalist.

The 21st century brought a wave of musical diversity and Turkish rap gained prominence with artists like Ceza, blending traditional sounds with contemporary beats. Indie and electronic music scenes also flourished, showcasing the experimental spirit of Turkish musicians.

2010’s: Turkish music diversifies

In the 21st century, genres such as rap, electronic and indie gained popularity alongside pop and rock, with artists like Ceza, Gaye Su Akyol and Büyük Ev Ablukada pushing musical boundaries.

2020s: Continued innovation, global collaboration:

Turkish music continues to innovate on a global scale. As artists like Aleyna Tilki and Sıla explore new sonic territories and collaborations with international artists, Gaye Su Akyol is touring the world with her unique fusion of electronic beats and Anatolian medleys, while Evrencan Gündüz is trailblazing a revival of Anatolian rock.