Located west of Lake Van in eastern Türkiye, Bitlis welcomes visitors year-round with its rich history stretching from the Urartians to the Ottomans, historic landmarks, breathtaking natural scenery and distinctive cuisine.

Throughout history, the city has been home to numerous civilizations, including the Urartians, Assyrians, Medes, Iranians, Macedonians, Byzantines, Seljuks and Ottomans. Its name is believed to derive from Bedlis, one of Alexander the Great's commanders.

Often referred to as the "Beautiful City in the Valley" because it was built within a valley surrounded by historic structures, Bitlis developed into an important center of learning, culture and trade during the Seljuk and Ottoman eras.

Regarded as one of Anatolia's leading cultural destinations with its castle, mosques, madrasas, mausoleums and historic cemeteries, the city is also home to the lakeside districts of Ahlat, Tatvan and Adilcevaz, which stand out for their historical heritage and natural beauty.

Among the city's must-see attractions are the Bitlis Historical City Museum, Bitlis Observation Hill, Ahlat Seljuk Cemetery, the Urartian House, Zal Pasha Mosque, Adilcevaz Grand Mosque and Nemrut Crater Lake.

Bitlis Historical City Museum

Located in the city center, the Bitlis Historical City Museum welcomes visitors in a former governor's mansion built from the region's distinctive Ahlat stone.

The museum showcases carved stones, hand mills, gravestones and basalt architectural pieces reflecting the region's cultural heritage. Decorative motifs and inscriptions provide valuable insights into the social life, religious beliefs and stone craftsmanship of earlier centuries.

Overlooking the city center, Bitlis Observation Hill offers panoramic views of the historic urban landscape and surrounding mountains.

Especially popular at sunrise and sunset, the viewpoint is among the best places to admire Bitlis Castle and the city's traditional stone architecture.

Located on the northwestern shore of Lake Van, Ahlat was an important center of learning and culture during the Seljuk period and became known as the "Dome of Islam."

Centuries-old Seljuk gravestones reflect the region's rich cultural heritage at Ahlat Seljuk Cemetery, Bitlis, Türkiye, June 23, 2026. (AA Photo)

Covering around 210,000 square meters, the Ahlat Seljuk Cemetery is the largest Turkish-Islamic cemetery in Türkiye and among the largest in the world. Its monumental gravestones, decorated with geometric and floral motifs, are regarded as masterpieces of Seljuk stone craftsmanship.

The inscriptions carved into the tombstones shed light on the social and cultural life of the era. The Ancient Settlement of Ahlat and Its Tombstones is protected under UNESCO's World Heritage framework for its outstanding universal value.

The nearby Urartian House introduces visitors to the architecture, culture and daily life of one of Anatolia's earliest civilizations through traditional displays.

Historic mosques

Zal Pasha Mosque, located on the shores of Lake Van along the Adilcevaz-Ahlat road, welcomes visitors with scenic lake views. Featuring 12 small domes, the mosque remains open to visitors outside prayer hours.

The Adilcevaz Grand Mosque, according to its inscription, underwent restoration in 1150. Its conical roof and freestanding minaret make it one of the region's most remarkable historical landmarks.

Located within the borders of Tatvan, Nemrut Crater Lake is recognized as the world's second-largest crater lake and the largest in Türkiye.

Situated at an altitude of around 2,250 meters, the volcanic crater features hot and cold lakes, steam vents and rich vegetation. Its unique volcanic landscape and panoramic scenery make it a popular destination for hikers, photographers and nature enthusiasts.

Traditional cuisine completes the experience

Alongside its historical and natural attractions, Bitlis has also become an important destination for gastronomy tourism.

The city's signature Büryan Kebab is prepared using a traditional underground pit-roasting technique that takes several hours. It is commonly served with Avşor Soup, another staple of the local cuisine.

Other regional specialties include Ciğer Taplaması, Katıklı Dolma, Keledoş and Helise. Prepared with local herbs and traditional cooking methods, these dishes continue to preserve Bitlis' centuries-old culinary heritage.