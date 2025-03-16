Türkiye is projected to have the highest obesity rate by 2030, according to the World Obesity Atlas. Dietitian Sıla Yeşilyaprak from Izmir University of Economics (IEÜ) Medical Point Hospital stated, "This rate is particularly high among women, estimated to be around 55%. Additionally, adolescent obesity has significantly increased in recent years."

Social media influencer Efecan Kültür, 24, known for his eating challenge videos, passed away on March 8 while undergoing obesity treatment. Following his passing, discussions have resurfaced about eating disorders and the health risks associated with excess weight.

Dr. Kerem Korkut from IEÜ Medical Point Hospital's Healthy Living and Functional Medicine Unit described the incident as a cautionary example. He pointed out that one of the harmful aspects of social media is its ability to hypnotize individuals.

"We witness people consuming far more than necessary due to competitive eating challenges. Eating should not be a stress relief mechanism, an appetite suppressant, or a competition. Our bodies require proteins, fats and minerals. The primary concern should be nourishing our bodies. One of the most common patterns in eating disorders is using food as a way to suppress stress," he explained.

Dr. Korkut highlighted that certain food additives, particularly in processed foods, increase cravings for high-fat and sugary foods.

"After consuming these foods, people often experience guilt, which is a sign of disordered eating. The solution lies in fully understanding healthy eating. Developing good habits such as taking daily walks, maintaining a quality sleep routine, and engaging in reading can help," he said.

He also pointed out that Türkiye’s obesity statistics are alarming, with excessive salt consumption being a significant factor.

"Many people unknowingly consume too much salt through foods like cheese and pickles. One of the biggest contributors to obesity is sugar and starch. While they can be consumed in moderation, periodic detoxes – such as avoiding salt or sugar for three to four days – can help reset the body. This process is similar to rebooting a system. Since many people struggle to apply such measures, illnesses tend to linger longer, especially in winter months," he warned.

Discussing the benefits of fasting, including during Ramadan, Dr. Korkut explained, "Extended fasting helps cleanse cells and metabolic waste, contributing to longevity. Research in the Middle East has shown that fasting can reduce the prevalence of cancer.

"With this knowledge, fasting should be approached as a healthy dietary practice, under medical supervision and when individuals feel physically well. Ideally, people should prepare for fasting before Ramadan. However, fasting is not suitable for everyone.

"For individuals on medication or those with diabetes, metabolic disorders, or severe health conditions, prolonged fasting can increase the risk of heart disease, cancer and other serious illnesses."

Yeşilyaprak reiterated that Türkiye is expected to have the highest obesity rate by 2030, with women being the most affected group.

"In recent years, adolescent obesity has also risen significantly among my patients. Individuals suffering from binge eating disorders should be taught mindfulness techniques to slow down their eating pace.

"Social media plays a major role in shaping eating habits. People often see digitally altered body images and believe them to be real, leading to unhealthy expectations. As a result, they may either overeat or severely restrict their diet, both of which pose serious health risks," she said.

She stressed that addressing eating disorders requires a multidisciplinary approach.

"Psychiatrists, psychologists and dietitians should work together. People should not categorize foods as ‘good’ or ‘bad.’ Many individuals struggle with food-related anxiety, which increases their stress levels.

"Instead of enforcing strict dietary restrictions, we should promote a more sustainable approach to healthy eating," she concluded.