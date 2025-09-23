Istanbul’s traffic is approaching a critical point, and urgent measures are needed to prevent gridlock, according to professor Mustafa Ilıcalı, director of Istanbul Commerce University’s Transportation Systems Application and Research Center. Ilıcalı emphasized that the immediate implementation of “priority bus lanes, smart intersection control systems, bicycle lanes and rail system investments” is essential to keep the city moving.

Ilıcalı explained that traffic congestion in Istanbul will intensify with the reopening of schools, highlighting the seriousness of the situation. Ilıcalı said, “We have long been advising not only media agencies but also municipal authorities that urgent action is required. We are actively participating in these efforts and developing projects. If current trends continue, this year will be even more difficult. Tangible measures must be taken immediately.”

Ilıcalı noted that over 80% of Istanbul’s roads are dominated by private vehicles. He stressed that dedicating one lane of multilane roads to public transportation could provide a major relief to congested streets.

“Allocating a lane for buses on multilane roads is a proven solution applied worldwide. Wherever I have seen it in practice, I have documented it to share with local authorities. Depending on road width, a bicycle lane can also be added alongside the bus lane. If bicycles are used as a true mode of transportation and achieve a certain share, the effect is significant. Priority bus lanes will increase bus speeds and the frequency of services. We could even allow commercial taxis on these lanes. This is a highly effective measure,” he said.

He further explained that digital signage and electronic enforcement can allow flexible use of the lanes. During periods of low traffic, the lane can accommodate mixed traffic, while during peak hours, buses are prioritized. “By increasing the speed and efficiency of buses, public transportation becomes more attractive, and the dominance of private vehicles, currently occupying 85% of the roads, will decrease significantly,” Ilıcalı added.

To further improve traffic flow, Ilıcalı called for the installation of next-generation traffic control devices at heavily congested intersections. ASELSAN's technology has already shown promising results in pilot regions.

“Existing intersection controllers operate on fixed timings that do not account for real-time traffic. For example, red lights remain on for 30 seconds, green 20 seconds, regardless of season or traffic conditions. This inefficiency leads to unnecessary congestion,” he explained.

The smart devices use sensors and cameras to measure traffic volumes and dynamically adjust signal durations. Intersections communicate with each other so that if queues form in one area, signals in connected intersections adapt accordingly. According to Ilıcalı, prior to these systems, only 1,000 vehicles could pass through an intersection in one hour; now, the same intersections handle 1,500 vehicles in the same time.

Pilot applications on 16 intersections demonstrated that even a modest 25-30% efficiency gain citywide would alleviate a large portion of congestion. “Navigation apps currently showing red routes would turn green thanks to this system,” he noted.

Ilıcalı highlighted the underutilization of alternative transport modes such as bicycles and water transport. Out of 9 million daily public transportation trips in Istanbul, only 150,000 are via waterways. He suggested that this figure could increase to 400,000 with proper planning and integration.

He also emphasized the benefits of treating bicycles as a primary transport mode rather than only for recreational purposes. In Europe, bicycle lanes are seamlessly integrated into traffic networks, including turns and connecting roads. “This approach can be replicated easily in Istanbul and, combined with priority bus lanes, water transport and smart traffic signals, would greatly improve the city’s traffic situation,” Ilıcalı said.

For medium- and long-term planning, Ilıcalı stressed the critical role of rail systems. According to the master plan created during the tenure of the late Kadir Topbaş, Istanbul requires 1,200 kilometers (746 miles) of rail lines. While the Ministry of Transport has completed more than half of the necessary work, only a quarter of the system is currently operational.

“Municipal authorities must allocate resources for high-capacity systems such as railways and metrobuses immediately. Without these measures, traffic conditions will deteriorate daily. If traffic stops entirely, the consequences will be severe. I hope the metropolitan municipality acts with the necessary urgency before reaching that point,” Ilıcalı concluded.