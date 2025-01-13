One-third of society is obese, and many are seeking ways to lose weight, according to professor Oktay Banlı, chairperson of the Turkish Obesity Surgery Foundation. He emphasized that balanced and healthy eating habits and physical activity should be introduced starting from primary and secondary schools.

Emphasizing the importance of good nutrition in combating obesity, Banlı stated: "Obesity is a very current issue. One-third of society is obese, and everyone wants to lose weight; surgical and non-surgical methods to combat this problem often become newsworthy due to their significant outcomes or complications."

"However, the main focus should be on not becoming obese in the first place; this requires integrating balanced and healthy eating habits and physical activity into daily life starting from primary and secondary school; once obesity develops, it’s crucial to intervene and treat it before associated diseases such as diabetes, sleep apnea, hypertension, joint pain, back pain and psychosocial problems arise," he added.

Highlighting the life-saving potential of appropriate surgeries, Banlı explained: "Obese individuals live 12-13 years less than people of normal weight, and their quality of life is significantly lower; obesity surgery can help these individuals overcome their illnesses and lead healthier, higher-quality lives. Therefore, safely performed and appropriately applied obesity surgeries are both life-saving and life-enhancing. Currently, around 100,000 obesity surgeries are performed annually in Türkiye. We are here to ensure these surgeries are performed safely, by trained surgeons and in facilities capable of managing potential complications."

He also stated: "There are ongoing regulations, circulars and studies related to this matter. The ministry is in close communication with us, as associations and foundations, we are involved in these efforts. Our goal is to ensure safe obesity surgeries and to make sure only eligible patients undergo these procedures, performed by trained surgeons in accredited hospitals."

"We have proposed the establishment of a scientific committee to the ministry to oversee regulations, organize surgeries, inspect centers and make decisions. This proposal was positively received. Similar committees have been established, such as the one for organ transplants, which now ensures that transplants in Türkiye are carried out in a disciplined manner. We envision the same level of discipline for obesity surgeries. The committee would determine how to ensure and implement these conditions. The ministry is now responsible for granting authority, determining responsibilities and selecting candidates," he continued.