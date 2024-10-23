According to findings released by Kaspersky, Türkiye has emerged as one of the most targeted regions for cybercrime globally throughout 2023. This trend underscores the nation's increased vulnerability to cyber threats, particularly as digitalization efforts continue to be prioritized among various institutions.

Kaspersky's insights from the third quarter of 2023 reveal a significant surge in cyberattacks, with incidents rising by 20% compared to the previous quarter and marking a staggering 47% increase from the same period in 2022.

These attacks frequently target personal data, such as passwords and banking details, exacerbating security risks for individuals and organizations alike.

In light of this alarming rise in cyber threats, experts in the field have been vocal about the urgent need for stronger cybersecurity measures.

Cybersecurity expert Serhat Yapıcı, who opted not to disclose his organization for security reasons, emphasized the critical importance of enhancing platform regulations and implementing preventive measures, especially on encrypted platforms like Telegram and Discord.

He remarked: “Hackers, terrorist organizations and scammers are organizing through these platforms. Anonymity allows offenders to evade capture,” highlighting the challenges posed by the encryption and anonymity features that make these platforms attractive to cybercriminals.

Authorities in Türkiye have noted that these platforms are increasingly exploited for various illicit activities, including drug trafficking, illegal gambling, identity theft and ransomware attacks. The Kaspersky ICS CERT reported that 45% of Türkiye’s industrial control systems (ICS) computers faced cyber threats, a statistic that surpasses the global average. Moreover, attacks on IoT devices have become more prevalent, reinforcing the urgent need for comprehensive cybersecurity strategies to mitigate these risks.

In a proactive move against cyber threats, the Turkish government has been actively combating cyber espionage.

Earlier this year, the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), in collaboration with the National Cyber Incident Response Center (USOM) and the gendarmerie, successfully dismantled 18 websites associated with a global cyber espionage network.

This network was reported to have shared stolen data with terrorist organizations and is currently under investigation for its international connections.

Yapıcı further emphasized the rapid spread of illegal activities facilitated by these platforms, including hate speech, harassment and cyberbullying. “These platforms claim to prohibit threats, violence and harassment, yet they do not actively monitor users.”

“Relying solely on reports complicates crime prevention,” he explained. He urged families to take an active role in monitoring their children's online communications and to seek cybersecurity awareness training, suggesting that “cybersecurity awareness training should be implemented in schools and families should be informed.”

In discussing the legal implications of cybercrimes, lawyer Zafer Işeri provided valuable insights into the complexities of crimes committed in digital environments. He explained that cybercrimes encompass a broad range of illegal activities conducted using information systems, which differ significantly from traditional crimes. “Cybercrimes, defined as any illegal activity carried out using information systems in the digital space, are distinct from traditional crimes,” he added.

He emphasized that even crimes typically committed face-to-face, such as fraud, theft, defamation, threats, blackmail and exploitation, can occur in digital settings and are subject to legal consequences. “Aside from physical crimes like intentional homicide or assault, offenses like fraud or theft can be committed digitally and are subject to the same penalties,” he noted.

"As a result, cybercrimes may face harsher penalties," he added, underlining the need for a legal framework that adapts to the evolving landscape of cyber threats. While Türkiye currently lacks specific laws solely addressing cybercrimes, Işeri noted that existing legislation does provide aggravating factors for crimes committed using information systems.

In this context, Yapıcı pointed out that Law No. 5651, which requires digital platforms operating in Türkiye to have local representatives, could assist in addressing the challenges posed by such crimes. “This can help address legal accountability issues,” he suggested, urging the government to collaborate with these platforms to expedite the identification of criminals.

This would be an effective solution for both detecting crimes and apprehending perpetrators,” he asserted. Furthermore, he pointed out the concerning rise in organized cybercrime, noting that the concealment and erasure of digital traces complicate law enforcement efforts. “The concealment and erasure of traces in the digital world have led to an increase in cybercriminals, making crime-fighting efforts more complex,” he remarked.

However, Işeri emphasized that measures to prevent cybercrimes must not infringe upon individual freedoms. “Everyone who behaves within the law should be able to operate freely in digital environments,” he stressed, advocating for a balanced approach to cybersecurity that prioritizes both safety and civil liberties. “Every action in the digital world is recorded,” he added.

In parallel, Türkiye is taking significant steps in the field of cybersecurity. The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) is leading research and development projects in cybersecurity, producing innovative solutions and supporting the development of domestic cybersecurity products. These initiatives aim to enhance Türkiye's cybersecurity capacity and ensure security through local production.

Moreover, the Cyber Crimes Department under the Ministry of Interior is conducting comprehensive efforts to monitor and prevent crimes in digital environments. The department organizes public awareness campaigns to educate society about cybercrime prevention and collaborates with local authorities to strengthen community resilience against such threats.

TÜBİTAK and the Cyber Crimes Department efforts are essential for reinforcing Türkiye's national and international position in the field of cybersecurity.

Both Yapıcı and Işeri stress the importance of increasing cybersecurity awareness in light of these growing threats.

Yapıcı has called for the widespread implementation of cybersecurity training, particularly in schools, to equip individuals with the knowledge to protect themselves online. He also urged families to remain vigilant about their children's online activities and to engage in cybersecurity education to foster a safer digital environment.