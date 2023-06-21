In an effort to raise awareness ahead of the upcoming Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, veterinarians are cautioning against sacrificing animals that have escaped and continue to run. The intense exertion these animals endure can lead to a decline in their pulse rates, causing potential health complications after they are eventually caught, sacrificed and consumed.

To address this concern, Antalya Metropolitan Municipality has formed a dedicated sacrificial animal catch team, equipped with the necessary expertise and training. Comprising a veterinarian, a technical officer and nine field personnel, the team aims to apprehend animals that have escaped their owners.

Veterinarian Ismail Zeybek, responsible for leading the animal capture team at the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality Temporary Animal Care Home, highlighted the team's commitment to aiding citizens whose animals have fled. Zeybek urged individuals to report escaped animals via the Stray Animal Report Line at (242) 332-2233 or the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality Communication Center (ABİM) at 444-9420. Upon receiving these reports, the team promptly mobilizes and dispatches to the designated area.

Zeybek emphasized the team's meticulous approach to capturing runaway sacrificial animals, ensuring their well-being throughout the process. The primary method employed involves the use of anesthesia shots, administered solely by the veterinarian and qualified personnel.

With a veterinarian on the team, Zeybek stressed that animal safety is the top priority during the capture. Precautions are taken to prevent harm or distress to animals.

Ahead of the festival, the personnel assigned to the capture team underwent comprehensive training to upgrade their skills. Zeybek revealed that the team conducted in-depth training sessions for one week to prepare them to handle various scenarios.

Zeybek advised citizens to approach escaped animals calmly without causing further stress. Being calm and involving as few people as possible during the capture is recommended, as overwhelming the animal may lead to panic and further attempts may cause it to flee. By avoiding unnecessary stress, risks of complications arising from anesthesia shots can be minimized, thereby ensuring a successful and humane sacrifice.