Nature lovers in Van, an eastern city of Türkiye, took a walk near Keşiş Lake, which is located at the foot of Mount Erek, organized by a local nature sports club.

The lake, believed to have been formed by Urartu King Rusa II when he blocked the river valley at the foot of Mount Erek, attracts the attention of nature lovers with its view where green and blue meet.

The lake, which is home to dozens of birds and other living animal species, also offers visitors the opportunity to go mountaineering, canoeing, rock climbing and hiking.

Within the scope of the event organized by the Vadi Nature Sports Club, 110 nature lovers went to the region, which has an altitude of 2,500 meters (over 8,200 feet), and took a nature walk around the lake.

The participants, who enjoyed the scenery by spending time in touch with nature, captured the beauties of the region with their mobile phones.

Nature lovers around Keşiş Lake in the city of Van in eastern Türkiye, May 21, 2024. (AA Photos)

Ömer Demez, president of Vadi Nature Sports Club, said that they came to the region with a team of 110 people.

Stating that Keşiş Lake is a unique place with its nature, Demez said: ''We are here to draw attention to historical and natural beauties. It is a dam dating back to the Urartians and has turned into a lake with the increase in water level over time.''

"It is home to many bird species. We took a walk around the lake with nature lovers, and we recommend everyone see this beauty. Let's not forget that nature is protected with love, not with a guard."