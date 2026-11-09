An explosion at a steel plant in Izmir, western Türkiye, killed six people and injured 13 others, on Monday, as rescue teams searched for 10 people trapped under rubble.

The explosion occurred around noon during steel casting operations at the HABAŞ iron and steel plant in the Aliağa district, Izmir Governor’s Office said in a statement.

Initial assessments indicate that an overhead crane broke off and fell into an electric arc furnace, triggering the blast, according to the governor’s office.

The explosion sparked a fire at the facility, prompting the deployment of firefighters, medical teams and search and rescue personnel. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Authorities launched an investigation into the incident, while search and rescue operations continued to locate the 10 people reportedly trapped under the rubble.

Witnesses described the blast as extremely powerful, saying the ground shook and thick black smoke rose from the factory.

“It was as if the ground beneath us had shifted. I thought it was an earthquake,” eyewitness Deniz Ülker told Anadolu Agency (AA), describing the moments after the explosion.