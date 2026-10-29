Two people were killed, and one was injured Thursday after rocks broke off a fairy chimney in Göreme, a town in Cappadocia, central Türkiye, following heavy rainfall, local authorities said.

The rocks fell onto an area where people were present near the Göreme Open-Air Museum, prompting the dispatch of police, gendarmerie, health teams and the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The injured person was taken to a hospital for treatment, while search and rescue operations continued at the scene.

Nevşehir Governor Hüseyin Kök said the incident occurred at around 3:15 p.m. local time and was caused by a landslide following heavy rainfall.

Authorities continued their operations at the site, with further updates expected as the response progresses.