The Ministry of Family and Social Services will organize the first "Children's Summit" under the theme "Children and Childhood in the Future World" as part of the April 23 National Sovereignty and Children's Day activities.

According to the ministry's statement, the Children's Summit was prepared based on an understanding of child-centered policies and practices and active consultation mechanisms. It will be held under the auspices of Parliament on April 25 and 26.

The summit will include politicians, academicians, experts, children and youth.

The summit will open discussions on the concept of childhood amid ongoing developments in children-related initiatives and the digitalization of practices due to advancing technology, aiming to lay the groundwork for future child policies.

Among the expected outcomes of the Children's Summit are effective sharing of information in the child field, preparation of children for a safe future, increased public awareness on these matters, and sharing of information and experiences about national efforts on the topic.

The summit will feature panels moderated by experts in various fields, covering topics such as children affected by humanitarian crises, the impact of media on children, children's expectations for the future, and other themes. The outcomes of the summit will be shared with the public in a report.