Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş has announced the completion of the “2024 Research on Violence Against Women in Türkiye,” the first such study in a decade, marking a major step in the country’s evidence-based fight against gender-based violence.

The study, conducted under the TÜBİTAK 1007 Program in collaboration with Marmara University and the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), was coordinated by the Ministry of Family and Social Services. Its findings provide a comprehensive understanding of violence against women across Türkiye and will guide future policies and prevention strategies.

Göktaş highlighted that the research involved face-to-face interviews with 18,275 women, covering Türkiye’s geographic, demographic and socioeconomic diversity. For the first time, the study also examined digital violence and stalking, providing reliable data on emerging forms of abuse. The methodology aligns with international standards, ensuring the results can serve as a credible reference globally.

The minister stated that the research will now be conducted every five years to continuously monitor and improve prevention policies. The findings will be publicly accessible through a digital platform, enabling AI-supported analysis for academics, researchers and NGOs, fostering transparency and effective collaboration.

Göktaş also announced that the 5th National Action Plan for Combating Violence Against Women (2026-2030) will be released by the end of the year. Supported by Provincial Action Plans for all 81 provinces, the plan will implement data-driven, traceable and community-focused policies tailored to local dynamics and risk areas. A particular emphasis will be placed on addressing violence against young women and combating digital abuse, aiming to prevent the cycle of violence before it starts.

To tackle digital threats, special training modules on cyberbullying, privacy violations, digital stalking and online harassment will be offered in universities, dormitories and youth centers. Trauma-focused professional support programs will also be expanded, including individual counseling and group work to help women rebuild psychological and social strength. Integrated support networks with institutions such as the Turkish Employment Agency (IŞKUR), the Small and Medium Industry Development Organization (KOSGEB) and municipalities will further enhance women’s social and economic participation.

Violence Prevention and Monitoring Centers (ŞÖNİM) in all provinces are being restructured to become more effective, incorporating units for emergency response, victim support, perpetrator intervention and community-based prevention.

The study revealed that 28.2% of women in Türkiye have experienced psychological violence, 18.3% economic violence and 12.8% physical violence at some point in their lives. Physical violence was most common among women aged 35-44 at 14.7%, followed by 45-59-year-olds at 14.3%.

Divorced women faced the highest rates, with 62.1% experiencing psychological, 42.5% economic and 41.5% physical violence, while married women reported lower rates. Women who have never married were exposed to 25.7% psychological violence, 14.2% digital violence and 13.4% stalking.

The research highlighted differences by education, sector and region. Economic violence was more common among women with lower education levels, reaching 31.8% among those who had not completed school, compared to 8.9% of higher-educated women. Private-sector employees were more affected by psychological 34% and economic 21.1% violence than public-sector employees. Regionally, physical violence was highest in Northeast Anatolia at 25.9% and lowest in East Central Anatolia at 8.8%.

Focusing on the last 12 months, 11.6% of women experienced psychological, 3.7% digital, 3.2% economic, 3.1% stalking, 2.6% physical and 0.9% sexual violence. Young women aged 15-24 were most affected, with 15.2% experiencing psychological and 7.3% digital violence. In contrast, psychological violence was lowest among 45 to 59-year-olds at 9.4%. Physical violence remained highest among divorced women at 5.2%, and stalking affected 7.3% of divorced women.

The study also examined the reasons behind violence. Among women exposed to physical or sexual violence by a partner, 21.7% cited anger management issues, 13.3% upbringing and 13% financial difficulties. Younger women, ages 15 to 24, most often cited jealousy, while financial and work-related stress increased with age.

Nearly half of women, 47.7%, did not disclose the last violent incident to anyone, while 31.8% confided in female family members, 10.2% confided in friends, and 4.4% reached out to the partner’s female relatives.

Fieldwork was conducted nationwide between Nov. 18, 2024, and Jan. 31, 2025, with 18,275 women participating in face-to-face interviews.